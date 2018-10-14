SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Kamala Harris Books 2020 Iowa Ticket, Hints at WH Ambitions

Sen. Kamala Harris exits the Senate floorDrew Angerer / Getty ImagesSen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) exits the Senate floor following the Senate's confirmation of the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, October 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was confirmed in a 50-48 vote on Saturday. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 1:58pm
Print

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris is making her first stops in Iowa as she appears to be inching closer to a White House campaign.

Harris will be in Iowa on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, Politico reported. That trip comes after trips to two other key primary states. She will be in South Carolina on Friday and Wisconsin on Oct. 21.

Harris is not alone. New Jersey Democrat Sen. Cory Cooker has also been spending weekends in Iowa, Yahoo News reported.

Harris spent part of last weekend in Ohio, also a critical swing state.

During one speech she told listeners that “Racism, sexism, homophobia and anti-Semitism are real in this country,” Bloomberg reported.

TRENDING: Melania Trump Finally Reveals the Meaning of Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

She said then that midterm elections come first, then her 2020 decision.

“At some point after, we’ll think about that,” she said. “I’m not going to kid you.”

Harris was a vocal critic of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing and has also been an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump. She focused on Kavanaugh in her Ohio speech.

Do you think Sen. Kamala Harris will run for the White House?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Let’s speak the truth that it was a denial of justice for the women of this country and sexual assault survivors, men and women,” she said, according to Cleveland.com.

“What we have been witnessing is a display and an exercise of raw power,” she continued. “Power that is being exercised not just to win, but to demean, and deflate, and defeat. And we are better than this.”

If Harris is serious, a recent poll indicates she has some work to do.

A recent Politico poll of Iowa Democrats showed that former Vice President Joe Biden, who has since said his 2020 plans are iffy, was the only one of about a dozen names to get double-digit support.

RELATED: Joe Biden Drops Subtle Hint About 2020 White House Run

The poll showed that 21 percent supported Biden. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was second at 8 percent, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 7 percent, Booker at 6 percent and Harris at 5 percent.

Warren has said she is seriously considering running; the rest have neither ruled in or ruled out a campaign.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tyler Arnold

Ford Motors LogoJuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Ford Motors Fires Back at the Media Blaming Trump Tariffs for Layoffs

Hanna Bogorowski

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey GrahamWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

Patrick Brown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock

Facebook Purge: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook

Chris Agee

White House Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller walks on the South Lawn after he returned to the White House Dec. 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Teacher Who Called Out Top Trump Adviser Over 3rd Grade Behavior Gets Punished

Randy DeSoto

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema speaks onstageRich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Video Emerges of Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Calling Her Own State ‘Crazy’

Jack Davis

In devastated Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael unleashed its most violent rains and winds, residents are taking stock of the damage, reuniting with their loved ones -- and bracing for what will be a long, difficult clean-up operationHector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Weather Channel Releases Wild Before and After Photos That Show Michael’s Destruction

Michael Bastasch

Elizabeth Hanson (R) and her daughter, become emotional as they look at their home that was heavily damaged when Michael passed through the area on October 11, 2018 in Mexico Beach, FloridaJoe Raedle / Getty Images

Professor Says Hurricane Michael Victims Are Reaping What They Sowed

Savannah Pointer

A U.S. Border Patrol agent patrols along a section of the U.S.-Mexico borderMario Tama / Getty Images

Border Patrol Agents Bust Truck with Hidden $1.4 Million Cargo at Southern Border

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.