Kamala Harris Accidentally Shows She Has No Idea How Her Own Tax Plan Works

Oh, Kamala.

If you weren’t such a vapid, insincere, phony, duplicitous politician, people would almost feel bad for you after an utterly braindead appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, which dropped Sunday.

Almost.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, was generally blasted for her appearance on the pornographically named podcast, but one particular self-own stood out on a podcast where neither Harris nor host Alex Cooper came off as especially enlightened.

As is often the case with Harris in similar situations, the wheels began to come off the instant she had to have anything resembling a substantive discussion of practical public policy.

(And, again, it can’t be stressed enough that she’s appearing on a podcast called “Call Her Daddy” … That doesn’t even rise to the level of contentious town hall.)

The viral moment in question, captured on social media by the Director of Tax Policy at American for Tax Reform, Mike Palicz, focused on Harris’ inane inability to differentiate between start-up funds and tax deductions.

You can watch the clip for yourself below:

It’s clear from this interview Kamala Harris does not understand what a tax deduction is. She’s repeated the line “you can’t start up any small business with $5,000” multiple times now. She clearly thinks her own policy is for the government to hand out $50K to small businesses. pic.twitter.com/4otO6UIuUk — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) October 6, 2024

“It’s clear from this interview Kamala Harris does not understand what a tax deduction is,” Palicz explained on the social media platform X. “She’s repeated the line ‘you can’t start up any small business with $5,000’ multiple times now.

“She clearly thinks her own policy is for the government to hand out $50K to small businesses.”

Indeed, Harris seems fundamentally confused about how, exactly, tax deductions work. This writer is humble enough to admit he’s certainly not qualified to explain how a tax deduction works (unlike Kamala), but even he knows it certainly won’t help any business “start up.”

If Harris is talking about handing big checks to businesses, considering the fact that the government handing out checks worth a couple thousand dollars during the COVID lockdowns threw the economy out of whack, does Team Kamala have any earthly clue what checks worth tens of thousands of dollars would do?

Never mind the fact that $5,000 can absolutely help you start up your own freelance business, it’s not clear what’s worse at this juncture; the fact that Harris thinks this amateurish media blitz is a good idea, or the fact that Harris quite clearly does not understand her own policies.

Look, it’s one thing to have bad policies. Every politician — even the great ones — have them from time to time.

But it’s another thing entirely to not even grasp the most basic, fundamental principles of your own policy.

And her just being dumb about this stuff is the generous interpretation.

A far more ominous interpretation is that this incident should be proof positive that if Harris and her regime ever take power, it won’t be Harris running things.

It’ll be whomever wrote this policy for her to fool the masses with.

