The Biden bait-and-switch just let the cat out of the bag.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, the ostensible running mate on the Democratic 2020 ticket, might have blurted out the truth Monday about who is actually going to be running things in the White House if her party wins in November.

And it doesn’t look like it’s going to be the Democrats’ actual candidate — former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Fox News, the Harris comment came during a virtual roundtable discussion with small-business leaders.

“A Harris administration, together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States,” she said, “the Biden-Harris administration will provide access to $100 billion in low-interest loans and investments from minority business owners.”

“A Harris administration together with Joe Biden…” Freudian slip? pic.twitter.com/XEtLji17BX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2020

A “Harris administration”?

Even Americans who only marginally follow politics might remember that Harris bowed out of the Democratic primary campaign in early December before any primary elections or caucuses actually took place.

The Harris slip — if it was a slip — indicates a woman who hasn’t gotten a single vote to be the president of the United States is already seeing herself as running a presidential administration. It’s an admission that one of the country’s major political parties has nominated a candidate who’s apparently incapable of doing the job.

Considering the recent history of the often-confused Democratic nominee, that’s probably a fair assessment of the situation.

During a staged appearance in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, Biden himself seemed to think he was running for re-election for the “Obama-Biden administration.”

Umm… Joe Biden just touted the actions of “the Obama-Biden Administration” and said “this is just the beginning if we get re-elected.” pic.twitter.com/v5h002ZuzT — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 14, 2020

“The Obama-Biden administration rescued the auto industry and helped them retool,” Biden said, standing in front of an empty field. “We made solar energy cost-competitive with traditional energy and weatherized more than a million homes.

“It’s just the beginning if we get re-elected.”

So, Democrats are presenting the country with a presidential candidate who apparently thinks it’s still 2012, and a “vice presidential” candidate who apparently thinks she’s going to be running the show if her ticket manages to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

That should infuriate every American — no matter how they feel about the president.

Last December her message was so weak and muddled she couldn’t raise enough cash and dropped out of the race before caucusing even began. Now she is poised to potentially be one more dose of antifreeze away from the Oval Office. This paradox lays bare Dems’ power hungry ethos. — ReliableSpores.com (@reliablespores) September 15, 2020

WOW!! What we all knew and she confirmed it. — gretchen barnhill❤️🇺🇸💙 (@gertymars) September 15, 2020

What’s really sad about this is that there were at least a few social media commenters who defended the Harris “slip,” putting out boiler-plate liberal criticisms of Trump’s job performance flavored with the usual juvenile snark.

What’s even sadder is that the “slip” appears to have been ignored completely by the same mainstream media that would spin endless news cycles out of any similar “slip” by the president or a prominent Republican.

It’s almost like some Democrats and their liberal media allies don’t care who they put into the world’s most powerful position, as long as they can get rid of a man they despise so irrationally.

A sane political opposition would never lower itself so far. But the United States doesn’t have a political opposition, it has a #Resistance led by the likes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that’s determined to destroy the Trump presidency by any means necessary.

A sane country won’t let that happen.

This rambling mouthpiece forgot who’s heading the ticket…. or did she? #HarrisBiden or #BidenHarris 🤷🏻‍♀️ Doesn’t matter. Because either way, it’s

#🇺🇸💯❤️Trump2020 🇺🇸💯❤️ pic.twitter.com/dhAgTfFPui — Jennifer Herbs (@JenniferHerbs) September 15, 2020

The Democratic machine and a hideously biased mainstream media have done their best to cover up Biden’s countless shortcomings since his floundering primary campaign was brought back from the dead by South Carolina voters in February.

They’ve done their best to cover up the bait-and-switch campaign that’s presenting American voters with a candidate being billed as a “traditional” Democrat while an extremist understudy waits in the wings on stage left, ready to take her star turn in the world’s brightest spotlight.

But that Harris slip on Monday let the cat out of the bag. The only question is whether the American voter is going to buy it.

