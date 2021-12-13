Kamala Harris, Who Has Accomplished Basically Nothing as VP, Says 'Nothing Easy' About Role

Vice President Kamala Harris, please save us the crocodile tears.

Harris sat down with the San Fransico Chronicle for an interview published on Sunday, in order to serve as a reflection on her past year in office.

One line from the sit-down is raising eyebrows, mostly because it reeks of self-righteousness from a leader with rock-bottom approval ratings.

“There is nothing about this job that is supposed to be easy,” she said.

“If something is coming to me, it’s because it needs to be addressed and because, by definition, it’s not going to be easy. If it was easy, it would have been handled before it comes to me.”

Here’s the deal: She’s right. The vice presidency is a tough job.

But based on the way she’s been handling the role, who gave her the right to point that out?

Despite the bulk of the establishment media working around the clock to downplay the pitfalls of the Biden administration, Harris has a 53 percent unfavorable rating, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

That number continues to increase, while her favorability is naturally tanking along with it.

Should Kamala Harris run in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 10% (18 Votes) No: 90% (161 Votes)

In the same interview, she suggested that the American people are being put first under the White House agenda.

“I have always felt that my responsibility as an elected leader is to go to the people, especially when their needs must be addressed and they must know that they are being seen and being heard,” she said.

As Harris is allegedly empathetic to the American people despite high unfavorability, she naturally blamed the free press for its coverage of her.

Instead of throwing the media, which is typically on her side, under the bus, maybe she should consider the following: her failure as the southern border czar — she has instead opted for tackling central America before the immediate issue in the United States — and overall lack of authenticity.

Reports of disarray in her own office have not helped her public image, either.

According to Politico, staffers are “eyeing the exits” for additional reasons outside of the typical first-year stress inside a White House.

Even back in June, the outlet reported that the work environment was extremely hostile.

“People are thrown under the bus from the very top, there are short fuses and it’s an abusive environment,” a source told Politico.

“It’s not a healthy environment and people often feel mistreated. It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s***.”

It’s no secret that being vice president is difficult, but Harris should not expect any sympathy from average voters.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation