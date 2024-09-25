Kamala Harris Agrees to Rare Mainstream Media Interview with Host Who Made Telling Comments Just Last Week

Every honest person knows what to expect when an establishment propagandist, masquerading as a journalist, interviews an establishment politician.

Still, despite a general expectation of the interview’s theatrical nature, the regime-approved spectacle goes on as scheduled.

Wednesday morning on the social media platform X, MSNBC Public Relations announced that establishment propagandist Stephanie Ruhle, who five days ago vigorously defended Vice President Kamala Harris’s refusal to answer difficult questions, will guide the word-salad-prone vice president through “her first one-on-one network interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee.”

The announcement also indicated that the interview would occur in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. MSNBC viewers may watch it on Wednesday evening at 7 ET.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @VP Harris will join @MSNBC host @SRuhle in Pittsburgh for her first one-on-one network interview since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee. Watch the full interview tonight at 7pmET on MSNBC. — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) September 25, 2024

On Friday, according to Variety, Ruhle appeared on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Columnist Bret Stephens of The New York Times joined her on the panel.

In a clip of that episode posted to X, the MSNBC propagandist repeatedly made the case — over Stephens’s mild objections — that Harris need not speak to the press or say anything definitive about what she would do as president because voters already know what former President Donald Trump would do and nothing else should matter.

At the beginning of the clip, Stephens described it as “not too much to ask” for Harris to explain to the public whether she would support a Palestinian state with Hamas in control.

That, of course, sounds like a reasonable position — but not to Ruhle.

“OK. And let’s say you don’t like her answer. Are you going to vote for Donald Trump?” she replied.

In other words, Harris could literally turn parts of Israel over to Hamas, and that would make no difference to Ruhle because — you guessed it — Orange Man Bad.

“Kamala Harris is not running for perfect. She’s running against Trump. We have two choices, and so there are some things you might not know her answer to, and in 2024, unlike 2016 for a lot of the American people, we know exactly what Trump will do, who he is, and the kind of threat he is to democracy,” the MSNBC propagandist added.

Thus, to protect “democracy,” vote for a candidate who refuses to tell you what she would do.

Stephens, who does not support Trump, offered some tepid resistance.

“The problem that a lot of people have with Kamala is, we don’t know her answer to anything,” he said.

The Times columnist later insisted that Harris should sit down for a “real interview, as opposed to a puff piece.”

Not even those lowest of low expectations, however, could dislodge Ruhle from her stubborn, anti-democratic, establishment-approved view of the situation.

“Then, I would just say to that, when you move to Nirvana, give me your real-estate broker’s number, and I’ll be your next-door neighbor. We don’t live there,” the regime bootlicker flippantly replied.

Lol she said last week that Kamala doesn’t need to answer questions about her policy positions and the campaign immediately jumped to do an interview with her. https://t.co/y7DMEUQKor pic.twitter.com/fEOkbsYVCs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 25, 2024

Social media users on X knew exactly what kind of “interview” to expect from the likes of Ruhle.

“Regime propaganda interviewing the regime *yawn*,” one user posted.

Regime propaganda interviewing the regime *yawn* — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 25, 2024

“Release the full interview, not an edited version,” another X user wrote after predicting “another sycophant interview with Ms. Ruhle doing everything to cover for Harris’ many shortcomings.”

I sucked it up and looked at @SRuhle posts for the last few months. 100% positive for Harris and 100% negative for Trump. This should be another sycophant interview with Ms. Ruhle doing everything to cover for Harris’ many shortcomings. Release the full interview, not an… — Freedom_Dies_In_Darkness (@stephen_deakins) September 25, 2024

I can’t wait for Madam Vice President to answer your hard hitting and totally surprise questions completely unscripted, MSNBC. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) September 25, 2024

Another friendly news anchor that will babysit Kamala and that hates Trump. You people are a complete joke in every sense of the way. It’s impossible for you all to be impartial as your TDS is deep in your bones — SS (@ss_scmb) September 25, 2024

Of course, the subtext to this story involves the fact that Harris will finally sit for a one-on-one network interview.

The Democratic Party’s coup against President Joe Biden occurred more than two months ago. Still, the vice president has not sat for a solo interview even with a friendly interviewer on an establishment network.

In a healthy society with a functioning press, that fact alone would redound to the candidate’s shame. Voters would rightly regard it as disqualifying.

Instead, the very person who will conduct Harris’s interview recently defended the vice president’s deliberate opaqueness.

Thus, we know what to expect from the Ruhle-Harris interview. And they know that we know what to expect.

Still, the regime theater will continue.

