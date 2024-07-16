Kamala Harris Already Panicking Over JD Vance as Trump's Power Duo Strikes Fear in Biden White House

The White House is in apparent panic mode after former President Donald Trump selected Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate on the Republican ticket.

President Joe Biden’s team — which took almost two hours to issue a statement following Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump — reacted to the Vance announcement almost immediately after it was revealed on Monday.

Biden’s X account claimed Vance and Trump “want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.”

It’s laughable that the 81-year-old Democrat resorted to this toothless line of attack, considering so many Americans are struggling financially on his watch.

Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance. He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich. Well, I don’t intend to let them. And if you’re with me, pitch in: https://t.co/ALkc9uHFh9 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in a post of her own that Vance “supports a nationwide abortion ban and voted to block protections for IVF.”

J.D. Vance supports a nationwide abortion ban and voted to block protections for IVF.@JoeBiden and I need you in our corner to ensure that Donald Trump and J.D. Vance do not turn back the clock on our progress. Please chip in: https://t.co/BM7kOx0pMN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 15, 2024

Harris previously pulled this same lame stunt on Trump, only to be brutally fact-checked by X owner Elon Musk himself.

He clearly said he would not do so in the debate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

In another feeble X jab, the Biden-Harris campaign said Vance, a Catholic, opposes gay marriage and abortion.

Yeah, no kidding. Most Catholics hold these positions. This is not the “gotcha!” moment these clueless leftists think it is.

That there is so much hyperbolic anti-Vance screeching from Democrats and their media lapdogs spotlights just how panicked they are about the GOP vice presidential candidate.

CNN’s Van Jones didn’t let the blood dry before spewing dangerous rhetoric: JD Vance is “a dangerous virus” and a “horror on the world stage” pic.twitter.com/hre46PN7Pj — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) July 16, 2024

The left-wing whining is so over the top that it makes those of us who are Vance skeptics think Trump made the right choice.

Whether you like him or not, there’s no doubt that the senator will be a vicious attack dog for the former president who will destroy Harris in a debate.

Here are four straight minutes of Kamala Harris being “unburdened” pic.twitter.com/S4X5mfGKRm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

MONTAGE: JD Vance’s Most Viral Moments pic.twitter.com/9XfdNYdqwA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2024

Harris’ word salads are almost as comically appalling as the verbal diarrhea vomited daily by her doddering boss.

Vance isn’t perfect, but at least he’s not the cackling buffoon that the vice president is.

