Share
Commentary

Kamala Harris Angers Catholics with 'Blasphemous' Video Skit at Al Smith Dinner

 By Randy DeSoto  October 18, 2024 at 11:55am
Share

Vice President Kamala Harris likely did not help her chances with Catholic voters by skipping the Al Smith Dinner in New York City on Thursday night.

And the “comedic” video that she sent in did not make up for her absence. In fact, several described it as “blasphemous.”

The video included Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon dressed up in her 1990s era Catholic school girl character, Mary Katherine Gallagher.

In her sketch with Harris, Gallagher interrupts the vice president’s speech to point out, “I just want to say that I am Catholic, and tonight is one of the biggest dinners next to the Last Supper.”

Comedy is of course about exaggeration, but given the whole Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Doritos communion video released last week, it seemed to be in particularly bad form to compare the charity dinner to the Last Supper.

Whitmer is the co-chair of Harris’ campaign and was wearing a Harris campaign ball cap in the infamous Doritos video, which Catholic Vote described as “the latest example of the gross anti-Catholic bigotry festering inside the Democratic Party.”

One Catholic responded on X to Harris’ video, “Yep. Every bit as cringe and blasphemous as Gretchen Whitmer’s Dorito Eucharist. There is nothing real or genuine with Kamala.”

Another added, “This is the most embarrassing, desperate, sad fail of propaganda I have seen in a long time.”

Should Harris have attended the charity event?

Still another wrote, “That was… very bad. There’s no Catholic I know of that would remotely put the Al Smith dinner close to the Last Supper. That’s blasphemous. Evidently Kamala really doesn’t know Catholics.”

Dr. Taylor Marshall, author and host of a popular Catholic news podcast with over 1 million YouTube subscribers, posted on X, “Why did Kamala just purposely offend every Catholic in the United States?”

Related:
Kamala Harris Mocks Audience Members for Proclaiming 'Jesus Is Lord,' Says 'You're at the Wrong Rally'

Comedian Jim Gaffigan, who emceed Thursday’s Al Smith Dinner and is Catholic, responded to Harris’ video: “As I watched that, I couldn’t help but think of, now I know how my kids felt when I FaceTimed into a piano recital they were at. Anyway …,” he said after he first offered a polite, trailing off golf clap.

Earlier in the event, Gaffigan noted, “You know, this event has been referred to as the Catholic Met Gala. Twenty-two percent of Americans identify as Catholic. Catholics will be a key demographic in every battleground state. I’m sorry, why is Vice President Harris not here?”

Trump took his own shot at Harris’ absence saying, “All polls are indicating I’m leading big with the Catholic vote, as I should be, but I don’t think Kamala has given up yet. She hasn’t. Instead of attending tonight, she’s in Michigan receiving communion from Gretchen Whitmer.”

Gaffigan and many in the crowd burst into laughter.

A National Catholic Reporter poll released Monday did find Trump leading Harris among Catholic voters in seven swing states, roughly 50 to 45 percent.

However, in the so-called Blue Wall states of Wisconsin and Michigan the margin is much wider, with Trump ahead 18 and 12 percentage points, respectively.

Harris does best among Latino Catholic voters, garnering 67 percent of the demographic, helping her in battleground states like Arizona and Nevada.

In the 2020 election, Democrat Joe Biden, who is Catholic, carried the Catholic vote 52 to 47 percent over Trump, according to Gallup.

Trump was smart to attend the Al Smith dinner, and Harris likely lost more ground and certainly respect among Catholics.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Kamala Harris Mocks Audience Members for Proclaiming 'Jesus Is Lord,' Says 'You're at the Wrong Rally'
Kamala Harris Angers Catholics with 'Blasphemous' Video Skit at Al Smith Dinner
CNN Panelist Loses It, Says Trump Wants to Deport People Who 'Pick Your Crops' in Delusional Rant
Foreign Political Party Sending Staffers to Battleground States to Help Kamala Harris
Bill Clinton Begins Ethel Kennedy Funeral Speech by Talking About Flirting Incident
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation