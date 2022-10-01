I think we, as a nation, have firmly established that Vice President Kamala Harris should be nowhere near a disaster area.

I know, we originally thought the former California senator and presidential hopeful would be a backstop for a president clearly experiencing the diminishing returns of age. Then she was assigned a vague role in stopping the administration’s first major hiccup, the border crisis. Except this didn’t involve visiting the border, but instead dealing with the “root causes” of illegal migration.

Those slippery root causes have yet to be found, goshdarnit — although you’ll be happy to know that Harris used her ill-defined role in dealing with the crisis to get a handful of companies to pledge to invest trifling amounts of money in several Central American countries, including yogurt giant Chobani and mega-conglomerate Nestlé.

This ridiculous PR-centric way of dealing with the border crisis (which is still ongoing and worse than ever) was so inept that even the mainstream media had to question why she hadn’t visited the border. Her response: Well, she hadn’t visited Europe, either:

The Vice President thinks the border crisis is a hilarious joke. pic.twitter.com/e3SA3JdfKa — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 8, 2021

In short, when disaster strikes and Kamala Harris is asked to take responsibility, the veep acts like a character from “Veep.” So keep her away from anything related to Hurricane Ian, right? Nope, of course not. Even though she wasn’t given a point position in handling the fallout from the Category 4 storm, she still decided to weigh in on how aid to those affected by the storm should be spent — and how it should be based on “equity.”

Harris was speaking to actress and activist Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Democratic National Committee’s Women’s Leadership Forum on Friday when the issue of Hurricane Ian came up, according to the Washington Examiner. This would have been a good time to give a rote “our thoughts and prayers are with everybody in Florida,” etc., etc. answer.

Instead, Harris began by saying climate change — which hasn’t been proven to have significantly affected the Atlantic hurricane season in any appreciable way — was impacting minority communities the most. That meant federal and state resources needed to be allocated in Florida and Puerto Rico based on a sliding wokeness scale.

“I know we are all thinking about the families in Florida and Puerto Rico with [Hurricane] Fiona and what we need to do to help them in terms of an immediate response and aid,” she said.

“It is our lowest-income communities and our communities of color who are most impacted by these extreme conditions and impacted by issues that are not of their own making,” she added.

“We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity. Understanding not everyone starts out at the same place, and if we want people to be in an equal place, sometimes we have to take into account those disparities.”

You can’t make this up. Kamala Harris said the administration will be giving hurricane resources “based on equity” by directing funds to “communities of color.” I guess everyone else is just screwed. 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/75y4JfoYD7 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 30, 2022

The implication here was clear: Aid would be distributed, in part, on the basis of color. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rapid response director, Christina Pushaw, quickly made sure everyone knew the facts about how aid would be distributed.

“This is false,” Pushaw tweeted, along with video of the “equity” comments.”@VP’s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background.”

This is false. @VP‘s rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified. FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background. If you need assistance visit https://t.co/x9X8AstnzL or call 1-800-621-3362. https://t.co/idsw1PX86x — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 30, 2022

Pushaw continued to push back against Harris’ remarks in further tweets.

I would be panicking if my relatives were in Fort Myers right now and the Vice President said that they wouldn’t be prioritized for FEMA assistance because they’re white. Fortunately, I know what is going on with the #HurricaneIan assistance and there is no racial discrimination. https://t.co/wEr03QeLgm — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 30, 2022

This is important. AGAIN, your race or ethnicity doesn’t factor into your eligibility for this program or any FEMA assistance. See thread for more information on how to access it #HurricaneIan https://t.co/lp3x4f4P4u — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 1, 2022

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk weighed in, tweeting that it “[s]hould be according to greatest need, not race or anything else” — a message Pushaw amplified.

It is! Kamala Harris didn’t tell the truth. Thank you! https://t.co/Fd5xpR61Hp — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 1, 2022

While DeSantis’ spokeswoman has asked Harris to clarify her comments in no uncertain terms, @VP is shutting up for the moment — a good call, all things considered.

Sure, saying the government would use Hurricane Ian aid for “equity” purposes was bad enough under the circumstances, but how is a clarification going to be any better for us? Will wading deeper into the situation be any better for either America or the Biden administration?

Kamala Harris was asked to find a solution for the root causes of illegal immigration. She ended with an investment pledge from a yogurt company and a bad-viral clip of her explaining why she hadn’t visited the border. Meanwhile, illegal immigration continues to reach new all-time highs.

Now she’s out there implying FEMA funds might be used for social equity purposes, with funds directed to “communities of color.” Are we to assume this could get any better if she were to elaborate on those remarks?

