Kamala Harris Apologizes for Laughing at 'Mentally Retarded' Comment at Rally

California Sen. Kamala Harris apologized Saturday after laughing when a man at one of her campaign events called President Donald Trump’s actions “mentally retarded.”

The 2020 Democratic hopeful was fielding questions at a Londonderry, New Hampshire, town hall event when the man used the offensive term.

In a Saturday tweet, Harris denied hearing the “upsetting” comment.

When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever. https://t.co/mNmo1hyNpW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2019

TRENDING: LGBT and Animal Rights Activists Protest New Chick-fil-A, Can't Stop Line from Wrapping Around Building

“When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry,” Harris said.

“That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever.”

The man who used the offensive term had stepped to the microphone to ask what Harris would do as president to roll back the achievements of the Trump administration and curtail the effects of the president’s rhetoric.

Do you think Harris didn’t hear the man’s comment, as she claimed? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 25% (1 Votes) 75% (3 Votes)

“I am scared for this country. I am scared for the people of color in this country,” the man said, according to CNN.

“There needs to be accountability. I mean, what are you going to do in the next one year to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy?” he asked.

During a rally, a voter referred to Trump’s actions as “mentally retarded”, prompting @KamalaHarris to laugh and say, “well said, well said.” I hate amplifying content I know the right will seize on and twist for their own hypocritical gain, but this hurts my heart. #CripTheVote pic.twitter.com/aVQWtLFw30 — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) September 7, 2019

The man, who said he was from Harris’ mother’s hometown of Chennai, India, was widely applauded by the audience for his question.

Harris joined in the laughter, saying, “Well said, well said.”

RELATED: 2020 Democratic Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Goes Against Activists, Opposes Trump Impeachment

The California senator initially told CBS News that she had missed the “mentally retarded” comment but heard “the other stuff” the man had said.

Yesterday, someone at a @KamalaHarris event called Pres. Trump “mentally retarded.” The 2020 candidate told @CHueyBurns the term is “incredibly offensive” and said in 2019 you would think “people would have a much better understanding of how hurtful a term like that can be.” pic.twitter.com/01amMnkaqi — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2019

“It was not something that I really heard or processed, you know, in any way,” she claimed.

Harris also touted her “longstanding relationship with advocacy for our disability community” in the interview.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.