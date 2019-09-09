SECTIONS
News
Print

Kamala Harris Apologizes for Laughing at 'Mentally Retarded' Comment at Rally

×
By Bradley Evans
Published September 9, 2019 at 1:00pm
Print

California Sen. Kamala Harris apologized Saturday after laughing when a man at one of her campaign events called President Donald Trump’s actions “mentally retarded.”

The 2020 Democratic hopeful was fielding questions at a Londonderry, New Hampshire, town hall event when the man used the offensive term.

In a Saturday tweet, Harris denied hearing the “upsetting” comment.

TRENDING: Trump Fires Back at Obama’s Mass Shooting Statement by Quoting Fox News Anchor Brian Kilmeade

“When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry,” Harris said.

“That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever.”

The man who used the offensive term had stepped to the microphone to ask what Harris would do as president to roll back the achievements of the Trump administration and curtail the effects of the president’s rhetoric.

Do you think Harris didn’t hear the man’s comment, as she claimed?

“I am scared for this country. I am scared for the people of color in this country,” the man said, according to CNN.

“There needs to be accountability. I mean, what are you going to do in the next one year to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy?” he asked.

The man, who said he was from Harris’ mother’s hometown of Chennai, India, was widely applauded by the audience for his question.

Harris joined in the laughter, saying, “Well said, well said.”

RELATED: 2020 Democratic Candidate Tulsi Gabbard Goes Against Activists, Opposes Trump Impeachment

The California senator initially told CBS News that she had missed the “mentally retarded” comment but heard “the other stuff” the man had said.

“It was not something that I really heard or processed, you know, in any way,” she claimed.

Harris also touted her “longstanding relationship with advocacy for our disability community” in the interview.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×