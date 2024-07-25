Kamala Harris Appears on Drag Queen TV Show to Make Campaign Pitch

Vice President Kamala Harris keeps trying to court voters as she pushes to secure the Democratic party’s nomination for the presidency.

With President Joe Biden’s announcement Sunday that he will not seek a second term, it seems overnight that every transition has been made for his momentum — and delegates — to effortlessly shift to Harris as the left attempts to defeat former President Donald Trump in the forthcoming November general election.

Not only will the reader find Harris in YouTube campaign ads, polls against Trump, and being the darling of the left who can suddenly do no wrong, you’ll also see her in the strangest and most cringeworthy of places that only the most woke Democrat voter would ever find appealing.

On Thursday, the X account for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” posted a video of Harris spewing a word salad about pride and equality before urging viewers to vote.

"Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride," Harris said in the video posted by the X account for "RuPaul's Drag Race" on Thursday.

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” Harris said.

After receiving nods of approval from the likes of choreographer Jamal Simms and singer/songwriter Michelle Visage, she further stated, “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone. We are all in this together and your vote is your power.”

Deadline reports the clip will be shown Friday as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will air its season 9 finale.

In typical Harris fashion, her appearance in the clip is hard to watch in that she seems painfully out of place while mashing together all the buzzwords that make vague allusions to how horrible Trump and conservatives are.

The clip is almost as uncomfortable as her appearance for the 2024 BET awards, but no moment is more unwatchable than her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” from March.

While it’s easy to give a quick eyeroll and voice disapproval, consider the deeper ramifications for Harris with recent news in mind.

Prior to Biden’s announcement and her own concerning the party’s nomination, she was only the vice president. This was the Biden-Harris Campaign. For Democrats, his name appeared to be the stabilizing force in the duo.

For whatever Biden’s long political career is worth, he served in a similar role as vice president to President Barack Obama for the voter who may have been apprehensive about the latter’s candidacy.

Biden is no longer in the equation. Harris must stand on her own.

Regular people with a shred of decency do not want their candidate to make appearances on TV shows about drag.

By continuing to court the far left, Harris is fixing to learn in November that they represent a tiny fraction of the American voter.

