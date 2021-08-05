Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Is So Bad Top Democrats Are Taking Emergency Action

Democratic bigwigs are reportedly so concerned about Vice President Kamala Harris’ abysmal approval ratings that they’re working overtime to address the real reason nobody seems to like her: “sexism.”

Harris, of course, has seen her popularity plummet in recent months as she bungles the border crisis — and as people have gotten the chance to know her.

Recall this uncomfortable interview with NBC’s Lester Holt in which she couldn’t offer a lucid explanation as to why illegal migrants continue to stream across the border:

“We have to deal with what’s happening at the border.”@VP Kamala Harris spoke exclusively with @LesterHoltNBC on her first trip overseas, how the administration is addressing the immigration crisis, and if she plans to visit the southern border herself. pic.twitter.com/sA4We7peeR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 8, 2021

And don’t forget this awkward speech in Guatemala in which she told would-be migrants not to come to the U.S., despite the wide-open border and months of “come on in” rhetoric:

“I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come. Do not come.” — VP Kamala Harris during news conference with Guatemalan president Alejandro Giammattei pic.twitter.com/dYNwu7STbS — The Recount (@therecount) June 7, 2021

Illegal migrants haven’t listened, and Harris’ “root causes” debacle has revealed even to the Democratic Party what conservatives already knew: The vice president is unprepared, unqualified and a liability for Democrats in 2022 and 2024.

There is also the fact that Harris reportedly runs an abusive office where staffers are routinely victimized by the California Democrat and her chief of staff, Clinton family ally Tina Flournoy.

So it’s no wonder that a recent Economist poll found that 48 percent of Americans disapprove of Harris.

The poll was conducted from July 24 to July 27 among 1,000 American adults with a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Data provided by Real Clear Politics shows that Harris has seen her favorability slip steadily since February, when she topped out at a 57 percent approval rating less than one month into her term.

RCP’s average right now reveals that only 44 percent of Americans view her in a positive light.

With Harris’ ship taking on water, top Democrats, including former DNC officials and presidential advisers, held a dinner last month to discuss ways to fight back against negative perceptions of the vice president, according to Axios.

Rather than, I don’t know, focusing on how Harris might improve her performance in the eyes of the American people, the guests blamed a tried and true culprit for any female Democrat’s misfortunes: “sexist overtones” in media coverage.

Naturally, as we’ve seen many times throughout the years, when a female or minority Democrat is unpopular, it’s because her critics are misogynists and racists.

That’s how Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg explained the dislike for Harris on “The View” this week.



Blaming the vice president’s gender and race was a Hail Mary, even for “The View.”

The reality is that Harris is simply not doing a good job. Her smugness and cackle don’t help, either.

