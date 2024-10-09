Kamala Harris' Attempt to Pander to Male Voters on Late Night TV Goes Over Like a Lead Balloon

Kamala Harris has a man problem.

(No, not those damning reports about her husband, but that may be an issue, too.)

By virtually any metric, ethnicity or outlet, the vice president and Democratic presidential nominee is not polling very well with men. At all.

Harris is “losing ground” with young Latino male voters, USA Today warned. Harris’ support among young African American males is “deteriorating,” Newsweek called out. The Hill noted that Harris is struggling with young men all across the board — including in key swing states that will undoubtedly decide the forthcoming presidential election.

Democrats are responding to this very public knowledge as one would expect the blue donkeys to do.

First, they blamed everyone else with blanket accusations of bigotry.

“Misogyny is a hell of a drug,” a senior Senate Democratic aide told The Hill.

Second, they’re resorting to cheap stunts because Harris obviously doesn’t have anything of substance to stand on.

How is this media blitz affecting the Harris campaign? Helping Hurting

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Helping: 7% (26 Votes) Hurting: 93% (327 Votes)

Cheap stunts are fine in small doses (every politician engages in them), but the key to those cheap stunts is that the downside can’t outweigh the upside.

Harris’ campaign apparently didn’t get that message, judging by her disastrous appearance on the otherwise friendly trappings of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night.

You can watch the stunt for yourself below, courtesy of reporter Drew Hernandez. Try not to cringe too hard:

This is 100% a desperate attempt to appeal to male voters The Harris Campaign is in absolute desperation pic.twitter.com/mHQefWJMpG — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) October 9, 2024

The debacle involved Harris trying to have a beer with Colbert, which the late night host suggested because voters, as the old saying goes, “just want somebody they can have a beer with.”

After revealing that the Harris campaign specifically requested Miller High Life to be the beverage of choice, both Harris and Colbert cracked open their respective cans and took a drink.

Or, Colbert took a drink. Harris took what could charitably be called a sip — before her face and reaction strongly suggested that she has turned her nose up at beer for quite some time.

“The champagne of beers,” Harris quipped at the end of the clip.

To say the stunt flopped would be an understatement.

“This is 100% a desperate attempt to appeal to male voters,” Hernandez said in his accompanying X post. “The Harris Campaign is in absolute desperation.”

Another X user responded to the viral video clip by calling it “a pathetic and a sad attempt to pander to the working class.”

It’s a pathetic and a sad attempt to pander to the working class in their minds. This clip further demonstrates how detached Kamala is from reality her and Colbert! Nothing but bad vibes here! — James (@Dean_James_1) October 9, 2024

Another X user shared a similar clip, before lambasting the bit as “one of the most cringeworthy things I have ever seen.”

Yet another X user chimed in to remind social media that this isn’t the first time Democrats have flopped using beer to try and connect with a more blue-collar class of people.

Kamala Harris is so desperate to come across as “relatable,” she’s resorted to Pocahontas’ ol’ beer trick. 😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/PXfjZfTR67 — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) October 9, 2024

Anytime you’re compared to Elizabeth Warren, you know you’re doing something wrong.

Between this stunt and the whole “White Dudes for Harris” debacle in September, the Harris campaign is doing a remarkable job of alienating men just weeks before the general election.

(And that’s to say nothing of the otherwise disastrous media “blitz” Harris has been on recently.)

It’s a bold strategy last deployed by Hillary “Deplorables” Clinton in the 2016 election. Let’s see how it goes this time around.

