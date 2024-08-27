Kamala Harris Betrays Her Own Voters, Flips on Issue that She Once Called 'Medieval'

If we understand that the Democratic Party exists solely as a mechanism by which elites exercise power, then everything they do makes sense.

Indeed, much like its communist counterparts in the 20th century, the Democratic Party has no higher objective. Thus, to the party’s true believers, consistency means nothing, for every policy proposal constitutes a means to the same end.

According to Axios, Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has pledged to build former President Donald Trump’s border wall, despite once denouncing that wall as a “medieval vanity project.”

Of course, true to her scattershot thinking and general opacity on policy-related details, Harris did not say so directly.

Instead, Axios cited her speech at last week’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where she pledged to sign a so-called “bipartisan border security bill” negotiated in part by Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and defeated in the Senate earlier this year.

“It requires the Trump border wall,” Lankford told Axios. “It is in the bill itself that it sets the standards that were set during the Trump administration: Here’s where it will be built. Here’s how it has to be built, the height, the type, everything during the Trump construction.”

Lankford, of course, deserves permanent exile from the Republican Party for negotiating that bill in the first place. Its ghastly provisions allowed for as many as 5,000 illegal crossings per day, and it paved the way for amnesty. As Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said at the time, the bill merely “codified [President] Joe Biden’s open borders.”

Thus, for anyone who hopes to explain Harris’ apparent flip-flop, several possibilities exist.

First, the vice president never read Lankford’s grotesque border bill. So she had no idea that it required Trump’s wall.

This seems plausible, given that Democrats used that bill only as a prop. After all, if they cared about border security, they would have closed the border three and a half years ago. It stands to reason, therefore, that Harris might have had no idea what the bill contained.

Second, Harris knew that the bill required the border wall and had no problem flip-flopping on the issue.

This also seems plausible, because Harris has flip-flopped on a number of issues between 2019 and 2024. For instance, when she ran for president five years ago, she adopted the most radical leftist positions on everything from open borders to gun confiscation. With the help of her friends in the establishment media, however, she has re-branded herself as a centrist.

Third, Harris knows that her party’s media minions will allow her to get away with ripping off Trump’s ideas.

Earlier this month, for instance, the vice president pledged to enact Trump’s signature “no tax on tips” proposal. She did this despite the Biden administration’s 2023 IRS crackdown on tip reporting.

Did she not know about the Lankford bill’s border wall requirement? Does she have confidence that the establishment media will excuse her flip-flops? Or, does she view politics so cynically that she feels no shame in stealing another candidate’s idea?

The ugly truth probably involves at least one of the three, but it also runs much deeper.

In short, Democrats have no program and no principles, apart from child sacrifice and mutilation. Thus, neither honesty nor consistency has any meaning to them. Everything they say or do looks toward the acquisition and consolidation of power for its own sake.

Understand that, and all else makes sense.

