News
Former President Donald Trump has made strong gains in "Blue Wall" state polling, where Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris needs to win to clinch the November presidential election.
Former President Donald Trump has made strong gains in "Blue Wall" state polling, where Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris needs to win to clinch the November presidential election.

Kamala Harris's 'Blue Wall' Crumbling Before Her Eyes - New Battleground Poll Shows Incredible Trump Surge

 By Randy DeSoto  October 9, 2024 at 2:31pm
Former President Donald Trump has taken the lead in two of the three so-called Blue Wall states that Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris likely must win, if she hopes to prevail in the general election next month.

Quinnipiac University’s latest survey, published on Wednesday, shows Trump ahead in Michigan 50 to 47 percent and Wisconsin 48 to 46 percent, while he’s narrowed the gap in Pennsylvania with Harris, who leads the Keystone State 49 to 46 percent.

Last month in Michigan, Harris was leading the race, 50 to 45 percent, and in Wisconsin 48 to 47 percent.

And in Pennsylvania, Harris had been ahead 51 to 45 percent, so Trump has cut that margin in half in Quinnipiac’s poll.

The Real Clear Polling average shows Trump slightly ahead in Pennsylvania and Michigan, based on surveys going back to last month, while Harris is winning in Wisconsin by less than a percentage point.

Will Trump beat Kamala Harris by a bigger margin than he beat Hillary Clinton?

Some of the issues that Trump is performing the best among Blue Wall voters are the economy, immigration and the conflict in the Middle East, as Harris polls strongest in abortion policy.

Quinnipiac conducted its polling from Oct. 3 – 7 among likely voters.

The sampling size was 1,412 voters in Pennsylvania with a margin of error of +/- 2.6 percentage points; 1,007 voters in Michigan with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points; and 1,073 voters in Wisconsin with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points.

Trump is doing significantly better in polling against Harris than he did against Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton going into the 2016 election.

The Real Clear Politics average of polls showed Clinton with a 3.4 percent lead in Michigan, but Trump ended up carrying the state by 0.3 percent.

In Wisconsin, Clinton led 6.5 percent in polling, but lost the state by 0.7 percent to Trump.

And in Pennsylvania, the Democrat was ahead by a less robust 1.9 percent, but Trump prevailed by a 0.7 percent margin.

Beyond the Blue Wall, the Republican nominee leads in the swing states of Arizona, North Carolina, and Georgia, but Harris is ahead in Nevada, according to the Real Clear Polling average.

Randy DeSoto
Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Conversation