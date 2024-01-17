Kamala Harris Boasts 'We'll Beat' Trump Like Last Time - If So Then Biden's DOJ Should Drop All Charges Now

Vice President Kamala Harris predicted Monday that she and President Joe Biden will defeat former President Donald Trump like they did in 2020.

As Trump was heading to a historic win in the Iowa caucuses, Harris told ABC News, “No matter who the Republican nominee is, we’re winning.”

“If it is Donald Trump, we’ve beat him before, and we’ll beat him again,” Harris added. “When you … look at all of the issues that are at stake, including our standing in the world, I think that the people of America want more in terms of the outcome of this election and charting the course for the future of our country.”

The vice president’s boast brought to mind Clubber Lang in “Rocky III” calling out the former heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Balboa before their rematch: “You ready for another beating? You should’ve never came back!”

Well, if you haven’t seen “Rocky III,” Lang’s rematch with Balboa didn’t work out so well for him.

If Harris and Biden are so confident they can beat Trump again, then they should call off the Justice Department attack dogs. Federal prosecutors are engaging in election interference of the highest order. It is unprecedented in American history.

The incumbent Democratic president may have even indirectly urged his attorney general, Merrick Garland, to prosecute his chief political rival — Trump.

Biden seemingly sent his instructions via The New York Times, which reported in April 2022, “The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself.”

“As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed [Trump] was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments,” the Times reported.

“And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6.”

Biden’s “inner circle” connected with the Times, likely with Biden’s approval. It could very well have been the president communicating through the news outlet, “Get on with prosecuting Trump.”

NBC News reported that the DOJ was investigating Trump in July 2022, and Garland named Jack Smith special counsel in November of that year, after the former president had announced his bid for re-election.

Smith’s office then indicted Trump in the summer of 2023 as his campaign was well underway.

Taken together, federal prosecutors want to put the far-and-away front-runner for the Republican nomination in prison for the rest of his life. It’s banana republic stuff.

The DOJ charged Trump with mishandling classified documents, though Biden was investigated for the same crime after classified documents were found in multiple locations, including his garage in Wilmington, Delaware.

Smith also indicted Trump for election interference regarding the events surrounding the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

The special counsel wants Trump to go to jail despite the then-president exhorting his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” In other words, Trump wanted them to exercise their First Amendment rights.

The GOP presidential candidate wrote on Truth Social concerning Smith in December, “He is helping his Corrupt and Incompetent President to destroy America through Weaponization and ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Smith is a Crooked Prosecutor who shouldn’t even be allowed to be in the position he is in — It is Prosecutorial Misconduct.”

With its two flimsy cases, the DOJ is doing all it can to keep Trump off the campaign trail, spending time and money that could be utilized in his re-election bid.

Not to mention that they want to get a conviction on anything before November’s election so they can say, “You don’t want to elect a criminal as president, do you?”

It’s both diabolical and pathetic.

End the federal prosecutions of Trump now. Biden could do it today with an announcement such as, “In the interest of not interfering in November’s election, I am pardoning former President Trump of the alleged crimes the DOJ has charged him with.”

It would take a big man to do so, which Biden may not be, but he could soften the blow by pardoning his son Hunter Biden at the same time.

“I want to take all these side issues away so the American people can focus on electing the best person to lead the nation for the next four years,” Biden could say.

I’m not holding my breath for such a gesture, given that Biden is polling behind Trump, which was not the case in 2020.

But if Harris is so confident she and Biden can win again in November, prove it. Stand on your own record. Stop the lawfare election interference. Settle it in the ring.

