Kamala Harris' Border Visit Backfires Before She Even Arrives - Border Patrol Union Releases Statement

The last place Vice President Kamala Harris should be going with just over a month to go before Election Day is the border.

It doesn’t take a savvy campaign strategist to figure out this is the place where she is the weakest after her time in office has seen millions of illegal immigrants flood the country — after Harris was charged by President Joe Biden in 2021 with dealing with the illegal immigration’s “root causes.”

Any thinking person knows this, but apparently Harris doesn’t, as her planned trip to the border in Arizona on Friday shows.

Harris was scheduled to speak Friday evening in Douglas, Arizona, but ahead of that visit, the Border Patrol union put out a statement in which National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto went absolutely scorched earth on her.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted the statement to X Friday morning:

NEW: Border Patrol union statement to @FoxNews re: VP Kamala Harris’ border visit in AZ today – her first visit to the southern border since June 2021 when she went to El Paso, TX. “After years of not just ignoring the problem, but helping create it, Vice President Kamala… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 27, 2024

Del Cueto, an outspoken critic of the Biden-Harris administration’s border policies, called the visit, “a slap in the face to the American public,” and stated, “what it is in reality is a slap in the face towards the men and women that put their lives on the line every day.”

Is immigration the most crucial issue of this election? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (2170 Votes) No: 4% (101 Votes)

He ended with a compelling question for anyone totally fed up with the administration’s handling of the issue:

“Where has she been?”

As Melugin noted, this is the first border visit for Harris since 2021, when she made an appearance in El Paso, Texas.

She isn’t going out of principle, because we know she has none.

She’s going because she craves power.

Only the campaign trail has led her there.

That being said, what does she hope to accomplish?

Candidates must contrast themselves with their opponents in hopes of winning over undecided voters.

For Harris, appearing at the border only reminds those voters how much safer and secure things were when former President Donald Trump was in office.

The numbers speak for themselves, as December 2023 saw record high migrant encounters for border patrol, Pew Research reported in February.

Calling the Harris decision to visit the border a political blunder is an understatement.

Del Cueto is right to be outraged, given that the past three-and-a-half years haven’t seen Harris do her job.

She doesn’t want to do it now. She just wants to be president.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.