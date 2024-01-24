Kamala Harris Bothered by How Tall Wikipedia Says She Is: 'That Is Absolutely Incorrect'

Vice President Kamala Harris tackled an important issue on Tuesday during an interview with Katie Couric.

The issue might not have been one that voters would be too concerned about, but it definitely appeared to be one that Harris wanted to address — correcting Wikipedia about her height.

The vice president met with Couric for a 37-minute interview, which the former “Today” show host teased would cover a wide range of topics, and it did.

But to begin their conversation, Harris appeared taken aback that it had snowed in the county’s capital — something that is not uncommon during the month of January.

Harris dished about the weather as the two met inside an office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington.

As the two exchanged pleasantries, Harris commented on her excitement at it being a “snow day.”

Couric ignored the comment, embraced the vice president and said, “Thank you so much for doing this.”

Harris motioned toward a window and again exclaimed, “It’s a snow day!”

Couric responded, “It’s beautiful in Washington. Can I say, the city looks so spectacular?”

“Isn’t it beautiful,” Harris replied.

Couric then sized up Harris and commented on her height.

“Why did I think you were much taller?” she asked. “I recently learned you’re only 5’2.” Is that true?”

Harris vehemently clarified she is much taller.

“That is absolutely incorrect,” Harris fired back. “I am 5’4” and a quarter — sometimes 5’4” and a half, and with heels, which I always wear, I’m 5’7’ and a half, thank you very much.”

Couric replied, “Okay, Wikipedia, you’re wrong, and we need to correct that.”

“Totally wrong,” Harris responded. “They just want to make us just smaller in every way.”

A search of Harris’ Wikipedia page does not currently mention her height, but a page for her in the Encyclopedia Britannica does list her as 5 feet 2 inches tall.

While Harris appeared to be happy to correct the record on her height, it is unlikely most voters will be impressed by a couple of extra inches.

According to a FiveThirtyEight poll released earlier this month, only 37.5 percent of Americans approve of the job she is doing in Washington.

Meanwhile, according to a new book, her boss — President Joe Biden — did not want to pick her as his running mate in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.

In his book “Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House,” reporter Charlie Spiering wrote that Biden was pressured into selecting Harris by his former boss — former President Barack Obama.

According to Spiering, Biden would have preferred Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a running mate.

