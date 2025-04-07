When Kamala Harris Called Trump to Concede, His Reaction Stunned Her Staff: Book

An aide to Vice President Kamala Harris branded President Donald Trump a “sociopath” for offering genial words to Harris during her concession call last November, according to a new book.

The anecdote was disclosed by Chris Whipple in his book “Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History.”

Harris did not call Trump on election night as state after state broke against her; instead, she waited until the day after the election, when the dimensions of her rout were fully apparent.

According to an excerpt in the U.K.’s Daily Mail, Harris told Trump, “I’m calling to concede. It was a fair election. The peaceful transfer of power is important. It’s important to the country.’”

“I hope you’re a president for all Americans,”‘ Harris added, according to the book.

The book said Trump was “bantering as though he were on the golf course.”

Trump told Harris she was “great,” the book said.

“You’re a tough cookie. You were really great. And that Doug — what a character! I love that guy,” the book quoted Trump as saying, referring in part to Doug Emhoff, the former vice president’s husband.

The book quoted a Harris aide as being in high dudgeon over Trump’s comments, calling them “odd and inappropriate.”

“I was like, what?” she recalled, according to the book. “Honestly, I felt like, what is this? It’s so manipulative. He’s a sociopath.”

An excerpt published by the New York Post noted there were technical issues in arranging the call.

Whipple wrote that when Harris heard Trump’s voice, she “felt the weight of the crushing defeat.”

An excerpt from the book posted by the Guardian noted former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain’s dismay with former President Joe Biden during Biden’s preparation for his disastrous June debate with Trump.

Biden “didn’t know what Trump had been saying and couldn’t grasp what the back and forth was,” the book quoted Klain as saying, noting the former president left debate preparations in favor of a nap by the pool.

Klain was “struck by how out of touch with American politics he was,” the excerpt said.

Klain said Biden was so focused on interacting with NATO leaders that Klain “wondered half-seriously if Biden thought he was president of NATO instead of the U.S.,” the book said.

The book said Biden believed in the debate “[i]f he looked perplexed when Trump talked, voters would understand that Trump was an idiot. Klain replied: ‘Sir, when you look perplexed, people just think you’re perplexed. And this is our problem in this race.’”

