Kamala Harris Campaign Confirms Massive Border Flip-Flop: Team Trump Points Out the 'Lies'

Each day with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign brings us closer to a dystopian reality.

In fact, given her steadfast refusal to answer questions from the press, as well as the shameless ease with which she abandons her oft-stated policy positions, the Democratic presidential nominee resembles an AI candidate that a futuristic totalitarian regime might conjure for the sake of deluding the masses.

Thursday on social media platform X, Bill Melugin of Fox News reported that the Harris campaign has confirmed the vice president’s about-face on crucial issues pertaining to illegal immigration, prompting former President Donald Trump’s campaign to respond with a credible accusation of “lies” from the Harris camp.

“A Harris campaign official tells FOX VP Harris’ position is that ‘unauthorized border crossings are illegal,'” Melugin wrote.

Astonishing.

Could anyone even estimate how long Democrats have maintained the precise opposite? The entire “sanctuary city” phenomenon, which allowed urban liberals to parade their moral virtue, adopted asylum as its default position.

Furthermore, recall how Democrats howled when President Joe Biden referred to Georgia nursing student Laken Riley’s killer as an “illegal.” The party’s woke monsters demanded the word “undocumented” as a substitute.

Melugin also reported that Harris no longer supports abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement or rebuilding it from scratch.

Nor does Harris any longer support closing ICE detention centers, which naturally would follow from abolishing ICE.

Hilariously, the vice president’s handlers tried to depict these flip-flops as a product of experience and deliberation.

“The Harris campaign tells FOX Harris’ positions changed as a result of her time in the White House as Vice President,” Melugin wrote.

NEW: The Harris campaign confirms to @FoxNews that Harris has reversed several of her prior positions on immigration, including decriminalizing illegal crossings, a pledge to close ICE detention centers, and the idea that ICE should be abolished or “started from scratch”. Re:… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 29, 2024

On X, the Trump campaign’s “Trump War Room” account quickly responded by charging Harris’s surrogates with dishonesty.

“More lies from anonymous campaign staffers. Kamala is ON TAPE spanning a decade spewing her dangerously liberal positions on every one of these issues. She’s not changing — she’s just lying,” Trump War Room wrote.

More lies from anonymous campaign staffers. Kamala is ON TAPE spanning a decade spewing her dangerously liberal positions on every one of these issues. She’s not changing — she’s just lying. https://t.co/Qp9zmmRjPI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 29, 2024

Indeed, one can scarcely believe the brazenness of the Harris campaign’s lies.

Do not trust the evidence of your eyes and ears, they tell us, in true “1984”-style totalitarian manipulation.

In fact, you do not even need to see the candidate or hear her answer questions. Simply believe what the party tells you, and you will have joy.

