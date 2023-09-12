Share
Commentary

Kamala Harris Can't Keep from Laughing at 9/11 Memorial

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  September 12, 2023 at 4:04am
A leader of a nation is supposed to embody the people he or she leads.

They rejoice when the people rejoice.

And grieve with them in their sorrow.

Their face becomes the face of the nation in such times — the face the world looks at to understand the emotions of a nation.

What a shame it is, when the second in command of the United States giggles and cackles on camera while supposedly preparing to mark one of the darkest days in our history.

It’s bad enough that President Joe Biden snubbed Monday’s 9/11 ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City, preferring to be in Alaska, far away from any questions about the growing immigrant crisis in New York. Biden was returning to the U.S. after a Group of 20 summit in India, then a visit to Vietnam.

According to Newsweek, it was the first time since 2002 that a sitting president did not commemorate the attacks at one of the scenes of the carnage or at the White House.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy reported that when he asked a White House official why Biden would not be present at one of the attack sites, “the analogy that I was given is that ’22 years after Pearl Harbor, U.S. presidents were not still going to visit Hawaii.'”

Was this a disrespectful move by Harris?

In a radio interview with WABC-AM, former Republican New York Gov. George Pataki said it was “a disgrace” that Biden wasn’t planning on going to New York City for the anniversary, The Hill reported.

But it would have been better if no one from the administration had attended rather than Vice President Kamala Harris, who was recorded laughing and greeting others prior to Monday’s 9/11 ceremony in New York, acting as if she were at a cocktail party rather than a solemn assembly at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in Manhattan.



One YouTube user commented, “How disturbing to see our clueless VP and other ‘characters’ smiling during the memorial of THE event that shook this great nation and continues to reverberate through ought our every waking moment. SHAME on you, you don’t deserve the title of VP you are completely disrespectful to the lives lost and families that endured such tragedy.”

“What a disgraceful performance, not serious in the least, all about her,” wrote one user of X, formerly Twitter.

Another X user posted a video of Harris after the Capitol incursion of  Jan. 6, 2021, where she likened it to the Pearl Harbor attack and 9/11.

It is astounding how tone-deaf Harris is.

Like Biden looking at his watch during a ceremony for U.S. service personnel killed in Afghanistan, the optics of her behavior not only resonate on a global scale but are like a knife in the heart to those at home who lost someone that day.


I would say that she should be ashamed, but she won’t be.

It’s all funny to her.

Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




