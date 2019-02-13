Kamala Harris Caught in Falsehood After Claiming To Smoke Dope While Listening to Tupac in College

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California appeared to be caught in an impossibility after claiming to have smoked marijuana in college while listening to music by rappers Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur.

During an interview on “The Breakfast Club,” a nationally syndicated morning radio show, Harris was asked if she had ever smoked marijuana.

“I have. And I inhaled. I did inhale. It was a long time ago,” Harris said. “It was a joint.”

Host Charlamagne tha God (Lenard Larry McKelvey) then followed up wondering if the incident occurred while she was in college.

Harris responded that it had.

“I have and and I did inhale” – Kamala Harris says with a laugh when asked if she’s smoked pot. “I think that gives a lot of people joy and we need more joy,” she adds. pic.twitter.com/SqlLluCLH4 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) February 11, 2019

Harris defected when asked if she would light up now, if marijuana was made legal nationally.

“I think that it gives a lot of people joy, and we need more joy,” she said.

Shortly thereafter, Charlamagne tha God asked, “What were you listening to when you was high? What was on? What song was on?”

Before she answered, co-host DJ Envy (Raashaun Casey) wondered if it was rapper Snoop Dogg.

“Oh yeah, definitely Snoop,” Harris said. “Tupac, for sure,” she added.

Fox News reported that Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 and from law school by 1989.

However, Snoop Dogg’s debut album “Doggystyle” was released in 1993, and Tupac’s first album, “2Pacalypse Now” came out in 1991.

In other words, neither work would have been available when Harris was either a college or law school student.

The New York Post reported following graduation from law school, Harris worked as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California, in the early 1990s when marijuana use was illegal.

Kirsten Allen, a spokesperson for the presidential candidate, told the Post that Harris’ answer regarding the music she listened to while smoking marijuana was a miscommunication.

Her response of “Definitely Snoop” was meant to be an answer to artists she listens to now.

Watch below starting at 38:10.

DJ Envy asked Harris who her favorite hip hop artist is now, and she answered, “Cardi B.”

