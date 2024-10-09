Share
Kamala Harris Causes Confusion with Her Most Bizarre Accent Yet During Stephen Colbert Interview

 By Michael Schwarz  October 9, 2024 at 7:50am
In front of a friendly audience, she told the opposite of the truth.

Then, almost as if by supernatural interference, something happened that rendered her and her speech utterly ridiculous.

Tuesday on CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Vice President Kamala Harris, as she sat castigating others for her own sins, broke into what sounded like an involuntary new accent that left social media users puzzled.

This new accent materialized in a much more sinister context than some prior versions of the vice president’s shifting dialect.

Earlier in the interview, host Stephen Colbert — one of the world’s most notorious shills for the establishment — asked Harris to comment on both Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of the Southeast, and Hurricane Milton, a Category 4 monster set to make landfall in western Florida.

On Monday, Harris charged Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida with selfishly politicizing the impending hurricane because he did not take a phone call from her.

DeSantis responded by telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity that the vice president had never before called him in advance of a hurricane. Nor did she have any proper role to play in Florida’s storm preparations. Thus, Harris made that call for cosmetic reasons in hopes of winning political points.

Then, on Tuesday, President Joe Biden directly contradicted his vice president by praising DeSantis’ efforts.

None of that mattered to Harris, however, as she sat facing the smug and sycophantic Colbert.

Is Kamala Harris trustworthy?

“What just upsets me so is the idea that any politician would play political games with these folks,” Harris said of the hurricane victims.

Lightning did not strike the vice president as she projected her own behavior onto others.

Moments later, however, something did happen.

“Have you no empathy, man?” she asked, breaking into what sounded for all the world like a Caribbean accent.

Unsure how to respond, the audience laughed. That tends to happen in awkward moments on Colbert’s show.

Related:
Kamala Harris' Comments on Columbus Day Go Viral, Drawing Attention from Trump Campaign

Readers may view the entire segment in the YouTube video below. Harris’ “political games” comment began around the 3:24 mark. One minute later, her new accent materialized.

On the social media platform X, users noticed the new accent and wondered what to make of it.

As for the identity of the new accent, confused X users offered guesses, including Jamaican and Irish.

Whatever its origins, Harris’ new accent, particularly in that moment, ensured that no one would remember her lies.

As she accused her opponents of politicizing the hurricane, thereby projecting her own hideous behavior onto others, she tried to amplify her phony indignation, and yet she succeeded only in making herself look ridiculous once again.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Conversation