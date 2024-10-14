Kamala Harris Claims Trump Is 'Hiding,' But Internet Points Out Obvious Issue with Her Latest Attack

Vice President Kamala Harris should’ve thought twice before claiming that former President Donald Trump is hiding from the American people during remarks she shared recently in North Carolina.

Perhaps she made that mistake because Trump is moving too fast for her to catch.

The Republican presidential candidate’s campaign is all over the map, winning endorsements and sharing Trump’s plan to turn around the nation Harris helped sink as a result of her own hiding.

Why is it again that the official “Border Czar” under the current administration lost the endorsement of the Border Patrol Union? Maybe it’s because she barely ever bothered to even show up at the border during the border crisis.

Her accusation that “Trump is not being transparent with voters” as shared on X is incredibly facetious.

Donald Trump is not being transparent with voters. pic.twitter.com/lpm7odYqKB — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 13, 2024

The fact that she thought this comment was a smart thing to say demonstrates how lost Harris is. She seems incapable of knowing when to “put up” or “shut up.”

Numerous social media users are in obvious agreement on that point. Many were quick to point out the issue with Kamala Harris’ attack.

She did offer the rope to hang herself with, now didn’t she?

One remark after another simply pointed out the obvious.

The woman who’s been propping up Biden for the last 4 years is now claiming Trump isn’t healthy enough to be president. lol. Ok. — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 13, 2024

“The woman who’s been propping up Biden for the last 4 years is now claiming Trump isn’t healthy enough to be president,” one user wrote.

She’s not only been “propping up Biden,” but also covering up his failed Democratic agenda.

Another comment noted the irony of her claiming Trump’s lack of transparency when no one knows what Harris had done for the last three years.

Kamala talking about transparency is ironic considering how little we’ve seen from her in office. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 13, 2024

“Kamala talking about transparency is ironic considering how little we’ve seen from her in office,” the user wrote.

Still another criticized Harris for her remark that Trump refused to do a “60 Minutes” CBS interview when in fact she refused to do any interviews until critics began to pressure her.

You hadn’t done a single interview until critics started pressuring you. — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 13, 2024

“You hadn’t done a single interview until critics started pressuring you,” the user posted.

Trump is simply concentrating his efforts where they will do the most good.

That certainly wouldn’t be debating Harris or interviewing with a liberal left propaganda network that presents as an arm of the Harris campaign.

What’s most gob stopping about Harris’ silly comments is the fact she’s attacking Trump on his strongest attribute — hitting the campaign trail and speaking to supporters.

Trump is unlike any other presidential candidate in that way.

That is the reason he will likely continue to lead in the polls and ultimately run away with this election on Nov. 5, while taking many former Democratic voters with him.

