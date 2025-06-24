30Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is said to still have her eyes on the California governor’s mansion as the position becomes available ahead of the 2026 elections.

Sources told The Hill she has not made any final decision and is considering the matter carefully, but feels she still has more to offer the public.

One source said Harris has “a glimmer in her eyes” when the prospect of running is discussed.

“She has a lot of people in her ear telling her that it makes the most sense and she can do the most good,” another source said.

And why shouldn’t she? If Harris walks away now, after becoming the second female presidential nominee to lose to President Donald Trump, she will fade into obscurity and be remembered as a joke.

This is someone who stood idly by while former President Joe Biden was declared fit, despite suffering numerous mental lapses, physical deterioration, and gaffes that shocked the country, all while his administration was plagued by scandals.

She failed to act and even perpetuated the lie that everything was completely normal.

Most recently, she weighed in on Trump’s decision to federalize the National Guard to quell riots in Los Angeles, adding to her record of tone-deaf assessments.

“Los Angeles is my home,” Harris wrote in a statement earlier this month. “And like so many Americans, I am appalled at what we are witnessing on the streets of our city.”

She claimed that “deploying the National Guard is a dangerous escalation meant to provoke chaos.”

First off, she’s incorrect. Secondly, it’s policies like the ones she championed during her time as California attorney general, senator, and vice president that led to such unrest.

It wouldn’t be completely absurd to imagine California repeating history and choosing her in a statewide election.

Then again, even Harris supporters and surrogates struggled to say what she stood for when she was going up against Trump. They continue to have doubts now that her name is being thrown around for the governorship.

Among other issues, she appears out of touch, changes her voice whenever it seems to suit her, and couldn’t even sit down with podcast host Joe Rogan to defend her policy positions.

That move could have netted her more votes, if she even attempted to be sincere for a few hours.

If she was given the largest state in the country to use as her social laboratory, she’d likely top Gov. Gavin Newsom’s insanity with even more massive debt, goodies for illegal aliens, divisive DEI, lawsuits against religious organizations, and who knows what else.

The list goes on and on.

There is the idea of the political pendulum: the more support Trump gains, the crazier the left becomes. So it’s fully plausible that Harris runs, and that Californians hands her the keys to their already drowning enterprise.

But to quote Jurassic Park, the state’s voters may be “so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

