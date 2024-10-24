Kamala Harris' CNN Town Hall 'Disaster' Called 'The Last Straw for a lot of Democrats'

Vice President Kamala Harris struck out Wednesday night in one of her last attempts to explain to voters why she should be elected president, two commentators said Thursday.

In a clip of “The Morning Meeting” posted to YouTube, commentator Mark Halperin said that Harris’ CNN town hall came amid recent trends that are “not great for Kamala Harris.”

“It doesn’t mean Trump’s a great guy in the eyes of all of America. It doesn’t mean Trump’s going to win, but where we are right now is there are increasing problems for the Democratic Party,” he said.

Kamala Harris’ town hall event last night was a complete disaster. Here are her 7 worst moments of the night: 7. Kamala is asked what her biggest weakness is, responds by saying she values having a smart team of people with different perspectives. 6. Cooper asks a similar… pic.twitter.com/QjIEYFcKoN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 24, 2024



“You saw it in the punditry from Democrats last night on CNN after the town hall. You saw it on morning television,” he said.

“For Democratic pundits trying to be poker-faced, they are clearly feeling what a lot of Democratic donors are feeling and Democratic elected officials are feeling, which is there’s no time left for her to get better,” he said.

“And I think the biggest story of the news cycle is, along with, along with ‘Trump loves Hitler,’ which we’ll talk about, is her performance last night, was the last straw for a lot of Democrats,” he said.







“No more ‘the more she does, the better she’ll get,’’ he said, noting that Democrats were considering the town hall a “disaster.”

During the video clip, commentator Dan Turrentine noted that when Harris was asked questions in the town hall, her face showed “almost surprise and discomfort.”

Turrentine called Harris “cold,” while noting that former President Donald Trump “is having fun.”

“It is clear that she is not really capable right now of answering that question of ‘Why should I be for you?’” he said.

In assessing the town hall, Shadi Hamid, a columnist for The Washington Post, called it “frustrating to watch.”

“Maybe not being Trump is enough, but I think voters want to be inspired beyond lesser-of-two-evils arguments (or ‘vibes’), and she struggles to offer that,” Hamid wrote.

“The other thing we saw is that she still struggles to answer questions directly and clearly. I think part of the problem is that she doesn’t have strong core convictions, so she often has to calculate what to say instead of just stating what she actually thinks,” Hamid wrote.

“Voters respect conviction and authenticity. This is at the core of Trump’s success and appeal: You might not like what he says, but at least he says what he thinks,” he wrote.

“I was struck by the answers she doesn’t have at this late stage of the campaign,” Matt Bai wrote in the same Post piece.

“She’s been asked about a thousand times about her shifting positions on fracking and health care, and somehow she hasn’t found a direct answer. I don’t really understand it. But I think if people are asking why she isn’t running away with this election, you saw the answer,” he wrote.

