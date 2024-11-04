Kamala Harris Enlists Will Ferrell to Yell Obscenities at Male Voters on Eve of Election

There is perhaps no clearer sign that Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democratic presidential nominee — is struggling with a key demographic than this stunt.

(Well, no clearer sign than the already painfully obvious ones out there.)

What’s not nearly as obvious is whether or not this latest celebrity-laden stunt from Harris will actually resonate with the coveted young male voter.

To wit, by virtually any conceivable metric, Harris and former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, are locked in an intense electoral battle that truly appears to be up in the air.

While momentum appeared to be shifting in favor of Trump in the last week before the Nov. 5 election, Harris herself enjoyed a seeming surge over the weekend, including in key states like Iowa.

It’s setting up a nail-biting finish to the 2024 presidential race — which makes key swing voters like young males even more important than they already are.

And given Harris’ struggles with young male voters (See: The “White Dudes for Harris” debacle), you can’t really blame her for another last-ditch desperation move ahead of Tuesday.

You can, however, blame the vice president for continuously missing the mark when it comes to courting young male voters.

Harris’ latest attempt at emasculating courting young male voters involved an A-tier Hollywood elitist basically just cursing at men to get their act together — which is a novel strategy when trying to win people over.

You can watch the cringeworthy pro-Harris ad from Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell for yourself below:

WARNING: The following clip contains censored language that some viewers may find offensive.







“This election is going to be one of the closest in history,” Ferrell accurately stated at the beginning. “Your vote will make the difference.”

At this point, the regal music playing in the background abruptly stops, so Ferrell could attack men, using the male name “Gary” as a blanket term to insult male voters.

“That means you, Gary,” Ferrell said. “Oh, ‘Blah, blah, blah. I’m just one person.’

“No. Shut the f*** up, Gary.”

(Cue the patriotic background music again.)

“Last time, only a few thousand votes kept Trump out of office,” Ferrell continued. “And this time [cue record scratch as the patriotic music again ends], we will hold you personally responsible, Gary.”

After that not-so-ominous threat, Ferrell capped off the clip by telling viewers to go vote, while the ad stumps for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Look, it can’t be stressed enough that the Democrats — ostensibly the party of “joy, vibes and tolerance” — are resorting to fear, shaming and threats to get their message across to young men.

And while fear, shame and threats can all be useful things in moderate doses, it’s also something the modern male is constantly bombarded with today.

Flirt with a girl? Sexual harassment.

High-five a girl? Sexual assault.

Open up to a girl? Quit being so emotional.

It’s exhausting and unproductive to constantly denigrate men like this. And no, this isn’t some red pill argument: Anyone with a modicum of intelligence and fairness can see that misandry is accepted in society in ways that misogyny never will be.

Could you imagine if Trump plucked some pro-MAGA female actress and had her shame women and telling them to “step the f*** up” while accusing women of being responsible for whatever’s about to transpire? The outrage from the radical feminist branch of the left would be nuclear.

Instead, Harris effectively releases the same ad, just directed at men, and … crickets.

Last, but certainly not least, it’s worth mentioning that Ferrell lost a lot “dude cred” recently, after pushing a film that glorified transgenderism.

Given all that, it’s hard to chalk this incident up as anything other than Harris stepping on yet another rake in this home stretch.

Having a fading Hollywood star shame and attack men who don’t drink the blue donkey Kool-Aid? If that doesn’t smack of desperation, nothing does.

(This author would also be remiss not to at least mention that Ferrell and all of his movies are horrifically overrated. I question the tastes of anyone who enjoyed “Elf,” especially. “Anchor Man” is the closest Ferrell’s ever gotten to making a good comedy, and that movie is a solid C-plus/B-minus.)

