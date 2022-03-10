Kamala Harris' European Trip Gets Off to Embarrassing Start: 'I Am Here. Standing ... Here ...'

As the United States continues to be an afterthought on the world stage, Vice President Kamala Harris was sent to Poland in what basically amounts to a public relations mission.

Sadly, the beginning of her trip did not inspire any more confidence in the Biden administration.

During a speech in Warsaw, Poland, Harris attempted to start strong and talk about the significance of her trip. Instead, she appeared to become confused about where she actually was.

“I am here, standing here on the northern flank, on the eastern flank, talking about what we have in terms of the eastern flank and our NATO allies, and what is at stake at this very moment,” she said while checking her notes.

Try as you might, there does not appear to be a way to make sense of Harris’ comments.

According to Meriam-Webster, the term “flank” in terms of war describes the side of a formation. For example, an army targeting its opponent from both left and right is attacking both flanks.

Harris was standing in Poland, which does border Ukraine. In that sense, it could be considered to be on Ukraine’s “flank.”

Is the Biden administration making America look weak? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2084 Votes) No: 1% (11 Votes)

Yet Poland sits to the west of Ukraine, so Harris’ comment that she is on the eastern flank does not make sense if she was describing Poland in relation to Ukraine.

It is possible Harris was talking about Poland in relation to the United States, which would put Poland in the east. However, there are multiple countries as well as an ocean between the U.S. and Poland, so it could hardly be considered a flank of the U.S.

Any way you slice it, Harris‘ comments are simply nonsensical, and that is incredibly embarrassing during a time when the U.S. needs to present a strong image on the world stage.

This was not even Harris’ only flub during the speech. In another clip, a reporter asked her how the U.S. planned to respond to the Ukraine refugee crisis.

The reporter subsequently asked a question of Polish President Andrzej Duda, but it was clear she expected Harris to answer first.

Instead, Harris began awkwardly laughing and bumbling before throwing the attention back towards Duda.

Kamala was asked a question and then Duda was asked a follow-up. Kamala was expected to answer first, but she laughed awkwardly instead and pitched it back to Duda. pic.twitter.com/B2g7A9sOoY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 10, 2022

President Joe Biden is already known for his awkward blunders during important speeches, and it appears Harris is following right in his footsteps.

During a time of turmoil in Europe and the Middle East, the Biden administration continues to portray America as a weak afterthought.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.