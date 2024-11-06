Share
Twelve hours after the election was called for former President Donald Trump, right, Vice President Kamala Harris, left, called Trump to concede.
Twelve hours after the election was called for former President Donald Trump, right, Vice President Kamala Harris, left, called Trump to concede. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images ; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris Finally Contacts Trump 12 Hours After the Race Was Called

 By Jack Davis  November 6, 2024 at 2:21pm
After ghosting her supporters on election night, Vice President Kamala Harris called President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The call came about 12 hours after the first media organizations called the race.

The first call for Trump was made at 1:22 a.m. ET on Wednesday, according to The Hill.

Harris was holding her election night party at Howard University in Washington, D.C., but she never appeared and issued no comment on the race as the states Harris hoped could keep her bid for the White House alive went to Trump one-by-one, according to ABC.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. ET, Jacqui Heinrich of Fox News reported that Harris had conceded.

“Vice President Harris called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election, a campaign aide tells FOX,” she posted on X.

“She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans,” Heinrich’s post quoted the aide as saying. Harris was planning a speech later Wednesday at Howard as a formal concession.

In a post on X, Philip Melanchthon Wegmann said Trump offered Harris a compliment, according to Trump aide Stephen Cheung.

“’President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone earlier today where she congratulated him on his historic victory,’ says @TheStevenCheung,” Wegmann posted.

“’President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,’” he wrote.

The Associated Press reported that President Joe Biden also called Trump to congratulate him on his victory.

Biden invited Trump to the White House to discuss the transition, the AP reported.

Biden, who also spoke to Harris to offer her congratulations on her campaign, is planning to speak to the nation on Thursday about the election.

As of about 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, The New York Times showed Trump with 292 electoral votes against 224 for Harris with four states — Alaska, Arizona, Maine and Nevada undeclared.

In the popular vote, Trump received 72 million votes against 67.2 million for Harris.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
