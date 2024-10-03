Vice President Kamala Harris unleashed a storm of her own after announcing how much money the Biden-Harris administration will consider giving Americans whose lives have been wrecked by Hurricane Helene and the storms that followed its landing.

On Wednesday, days after her presidential rival, former President Donald Trump, had visited Georgia, Harris came to the state touting the efforts being put forth for the people impacted by floods that wrecked communities in multiple states.

The “federal relief and assistance that we have been providing has included FEMA providing $750 for folks who need immediate needs being met, such as food, baby formula, and the like. And you can apply now,” Harris said during her Wednesday visit to Augusta, Georgia, according to a White House transcript of her comments. FEMA is the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Lets check in on our government: Biden announced a new $2.4B aid package to Ukraine last week while Kamala announced today that victims of Hurricane Helene will get a mere $750. Oh, and FEMA doesn’t have enough money to make it through hurricane season yet spent $640M on… pic.twitter.com/otIebCIidC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2024

A White House fact sheet noted that even that money is not guaranteed.

“FEMA assistance in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia can include a one-time $750 payment to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula and other emergency supplies,” the fact sheet explained.

“After registering for disaster assistance, individuals may also qualify to receive disaster-related financial assistance to repair storm-related damage to homes and replace personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay,” the fact sheet said.

When multiple social media voices compared what Harris and President Joe Biden have doled out to illegal immigrants, they noted that Americans came in second.

Over 5 million people viewed this TikTok and 126,000 people shared it. She’s getting SLAMMED for her response to this hurricane. pic.twitter.com/pfzfiyN7ai — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 3, 2024

In a moment almost as bad as the original announcement of assistance for Maui burn victims, Kamala Harris comes out and says they will shall be providing $750 for victims of flooding due to hurricane Helene. Keep in mind these are people who have lost everything, and in this… pic.twitter.com/nU5jLQSlLG — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) October 3, 2024

$175 Billion for Ukraine. $150.7 Billion for illegal aliens. But $750 for Americans. This is Kamala’s America! Americans deserve better! pic.twitter.com/flCjmXYpBY — AJ Huber (@Huberton) October 3, 2024

Also Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said FEMA might not be able to cover the costs of responding to more hurricanes, according to National Review.

This comes after FEMA poured at least $1 billion into the Shelter and Services Program that provides housing for migrants.

Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida also noted in a recent interview that Americans seemed lower in priority to Harris and Biden than illegal immigrants.

“Let’s go ahead and point out the obvious, which is that FEMA had utilized a large majority of the personnel who should be here taking care of this to be sent and [instead] repurposed, if you will, for immigration resettlement, when we need to be focused on Americans and what’s going on, whether it be in Maui, Palestine, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina or Tennessee,” he said.

“Kamala and Sleepy Joe are universally being given POOR GRADES for the way that they are handling the Hurricane, especially in North Carolina,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It is going down as the WORST & MOST INCOMPETENTLY MANAGED “STORM,” AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL, EVER SEEN BEFORE – BUT THEIR MANAGEMENT OF THE BORDER IS WORSE! MAGA2024,” Trump wrote.

