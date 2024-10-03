Share
Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday.
Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she departs Augusta Regional Airport in Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday. (Brendan Smialowski - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris Under Fire After She Reveals What Will Be Given to Hurricane Helene Victims

 By Jack Davis  October 3, 2024 at 3:17pm
Vice President Kamala Harris unleashed a storm of her own after announcing how much money the Biden-Harris administration will consider giving Americans whose lives have been wrecked by Hurricane Helene and the storms that followed its landing.

On Wednesday, days after her presidential rival, former President Donald Trump, had visited Georgia, Harris came to the state touting the efforts being put forth for the people impacted by floods that wrecked communities in multiple states.

The “federal relief and assistance that we have been providing has included FEMA providing $750 for folks who need immediate needs being met, such as food, baby formula, and the like.  And you can apply now,” Harris said during her Wednesday visit to Augusta, Georgia, according to a White House transcript of her comments. FEMA is the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A White House fact sheet noted that even that money is not guaranteed.

“FEMA assistance in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia can include a one-time $750 payment to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula and other emergency supplies,” the fact sheet explained.

“After registering for disaster assistance, individuals may also qualify to receive disaster-related financial assistance to repair storm-related damage to homes and replace personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay,” the fact sheet said.

When multiple social media voices compared what Harris and President Joe Biden have doled out to illegal immigrants, they noted that Americans came in second.

Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Finally Responds to Report Alleging He Hit a Woman

Also Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said FEMA might not be able to cover the costs of responding to more hurricanes, according to National Review.

Have you been affected by the Hurricane?

This comes after FEMA poured at least $1 billion into the Shelter and Services Program that provides housing for migrants.

Republican Rep. Cory Mills of Florida also noted in a recent interview that Americans seemed lower in priority to Harris and Biden than illegal immigrants.

“Let’s go ahead and point out the obvious, which is that FEMA had utilized a large majority of the personnel who should be here taking care of this to be sent and [instead] repurposed, if you will, for immigration resettlement, when we need to be focused on Americans and what’s going on, whether it be in Maui, Palestine, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina or Tennessee,” he said.

“Kamala and Sleepy Joe are universally being given POOR GRADES for the way that they are handling the Hurricane, especially in North Carolina,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“It is going down as the WORST & MOST INCOMPETENTLY MANAGED “STORM,” AT THE FEDERAL LEVEL, EVER SEEN BEFORE – BUT THEIR MANAGEMENT OF THE BORDER IS WORSE! MAGA2024,” Trump wrote.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation