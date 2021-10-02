Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to southern California on Friday and offered no details about her trip while denying reporters the ability to watch her depart from Washington.

The Washington Times reported amid a push to unite Democrats in favor of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, Harris jetted off to Palm Springs — a resort destination roughly 100 miles east of Los Angeles. Her vote could be crucial, should the 50 senators who caucus with Democrats come to an agreement.

She offered no details about the trip which was reported to be a one-night stop. The newspaper reported reporters were barred from watching her depart from Joint Base Andrews.

The White House offered only a vague statement about the impromptu trip to the Sonoran Desert city in Riverside County. Harris has also not posted on social media about the trip.

“The vice president will remain overnight in Palm Springs and return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday,” the White House said.

She did not appear to be traveling with her husband, Doug Emhoff, who the Times reported is campaigning in Virginia this weekend for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

The mayor of Palm Springs, Democrat Christy Gilbert Holstege, posted a welcome message to the vice president on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“Welcome to Palm Springs, Madam Vice President!” she posted online.

Welcome to Palm Springs, Madam Vice President! 🌴 @KamalaHarris 👋 https://t.co/K0lHRDVp9W — Christy Gilbert Holstege (@christyholstege) October 1, 2021

The Palm Springs Desert Sun newspaper reported Harris arrived in Palm Springs at around 7 p.m. local time on Friday evening. The paper noted that at the time of her arrival, officials in the city were not aware of the purpose of her visit.

Harris was spotted in a motorcade driving through the city about 30 minutes after her plane touched down at Palm Springs International Airport.

“A heavy law enforcement presence was on hand in Palm Springs on Friday ahead of the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris in the Coachella Valley,” the outlet reported.

A heavy law enforcement presence was on hand in Palm Springs on Friday ahead of the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris in the Coachella Valley. More photos: https://t.co/sx9hQnPqOg pic.twitter.com/AdC447O6mT — The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) October 1, 2021

Photos shared by the Desert Sun showed a heavy police presence waiting for Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to arrive at the Palm Springs International Airport on Friday afternoon. https://t.co/pqdd5kfSXO — The Desert Sun (@MyDesert) October 2, 2021

Harris was just in California two weeks ago to campaign for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom just before his recall election. She appeared with Newsom in the San Francisco area.

Her two trips this month to California come as she has only toured the U.S.-Mexico border once, despite being the Biden administration’s point person on the unprecedented crisis occurring at the border.

She is expected to return to Washington on Saturday.

