Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom Cancel Rally After Backlash Over the Event's Timing

Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled a rally with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after at least twelve Americans died in several terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

Harris had planned to hold a car rally with Newsom on Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The rally was intended to whip up support for Newsom before the governor faces a recall election on Sept. 14.

The event was canceled on Thursday following several terrorist attacks outside the Kabul airport that left at least twelve Americans dead.

Newsom’s campaign spokesman Nathan Click confirmed the cancellation to KRON-TV.

#Breaking! via @Click_CA: “The Vice President @KamalaHarris will not join Governor @GavinNewsom in California tomorrow. Tomorrow’s rally is cancelled. No further updates to share at this time.” — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) August 26, 2021

Harris and Newsom both faced criticism for planning to continue with the campaign rally following the attacks.

“This is an obscene display of politicking — the most obscene we’ve seen in a very long time,” Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said Thursday before the rally was canceled.



