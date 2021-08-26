Path 27
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 12, 2021.
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 12, 2021. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom Cancel Rally After Backlash Over the Event's Timing

 By Ailan Evans  August 26, 2021 at 1:11pm
Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled a rally with California Gov. Gavin Newsom after at least twelve Americans died in several terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.

Harris had planned to hold a car rally with Newsom on Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The rally was intended to whip up support for Newsom before the governor faces a recall election on Sept. 14.

The event was canceled on Thursday following several terrorist attacks outside the Kabul airport that left at least twelve Americans dead.

Newsom’s campaign spokesman Nathan Click confirmed the cancellation to KRON-TV.

Major UK Paper Slams Biden for Afghanistan Debacle with Scathing Cartoon

Harris and Newsom both faced criticism for planning to continue with the campaign rally following the attacks.

“This is an obscene display of politicking — the most obscene we’ve seen in a very long time,” Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said Thursday before the rally was canceled.


We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Ailan Evans
Conversation