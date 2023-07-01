Kamala Harris Gets Bad News, Throws 'Pride' Party at Home Hosted by Drag Queen Star

Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated “Pride” this week after a poll gave her news that was nothing to be proud of.

On Wednesday, Harris partied with Hollywood types and LGBT activists at her home in an event emceed by Sasha Colby, the Season 15 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” according to The Messenger. The event was held in collaboration with GLAAD, formerly known as the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

“Pride Month is about celebrating those whose shoulders we stand on for their work to advance civil rights and an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the fight for equal rights,” Harris said at the event, per The Messenger.

“As Pride Month comes to a close, let us remember that pride is, and has always been, patriotic. And, as we confront the attacks on LGBTQ+ rights across the country, let us remember that we are in this together.”

During Pride Month, we celebrate the LGBTQI+ community, the promise of our country, and the heroes upon whose shoulders we stand as we continue the fight for equality. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 30, 2023

Celebrities Ariana DeBose, Frankie Grande, Bobby Berk, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Gus Kenworthy, Jazz Jennings, Dove Cameron, G Flip, Brooke Eden, Murray Hill, Jeff Hiller, Rafael L. Silva and Ronen Rubinstein were at the event, as was White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Before Harris rubbed shoulders with liberals, an NBC poll Monday showed the vice president needs all the help she can get.

The poll showed that 49 percent of those surveyed have a negative view of Harris, with 39 percent holding a “very negative” view while 32 percent have a positive view. Only 11 percent have a “very positive” view of Harris, the lowest in polling that dates to August 2020.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

NBC noted that Harris, by having her negatives outweigh her positives by 17 percentage points, has set a new low for vice presidents in the NBC poll.

— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 26, 2023

By way of comparison, in October 2019, former Vice President Mike Pence had a negative of 4 percentage points (38 percent negative, 34 percent positive). In December 2010, then-Vice President Joe Biden had a positive of one point, with 34 percent positive and 33 percent negative.

In May 2003, then-Vice President Dick Cheney had a massive 23 percent edge with 47 percent positive and 24 percent negative, while in March 1995, Vice President Al Gore was 15 points to the good with 42 percent positive and 27 percent negative.

— Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) June 26, 2023

“There’s no doubt Harris is a drag on the ticket, but the extent to which she’ll pull down Biden will largely depend on who the Republican nominee is,” Thomas Gift, associate professor of Political Science at University College London, said, according to Newsweek.

“If it’s Trump, then her impact will be near zero because the difference in the presidential choices will be so stark. If it’s another GOP nominee, then the prospect of Harris in the White House may be enough to swing a few voters over to the opposing side.”

However, he said, Harris cannot be thrown overboard without sinking the Biden campaign.

“Biden can’t afford to dispense with Harris for all the obvious reasons — identity politics, and the prospect of alienating a small fraction of the progressive base being chief among them,” Gift said.

“But anyone in the White House who’s being intellectually honest would tell you that Biden knows Harris offers very little by way of help in his re-election bid.”

