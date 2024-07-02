Kamala Harris Gets Brutally Fact-Checked When She Posts Obvious Lie After Biden-Trump Debate

Billionaire X owner Elon Musk delivered an epic smackdown to Vice President Kamala Harris after she got caught lying about former President Donald Trump’s stance on abortion.

The incident unfolded after Harris falsely claimed in a post on X post that the presumptive GOP presidential nominee “would ban abortion nationwide.”

“President @JoeBiden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women’s reproductive freedom,” she said.

The post was a failed attempt to pander to liberal women who cavalierly believe abortion on demand is a means of birth control.

The former president has never said he would impose a federal ban on abortion. He has explicitly stated that abortion laws should be decided by the states.

Harris’ lie was quickly fact-checked on X. “President Trump has repeatedly said he will not sign a national abortion ban,” read a Community Note with citations from left-wing media foghorns CNN, The New York Times, The Associated Press and the BBC, as well as Trump’s Truth Social platform.

Musk referenced the fact check on Monday.

“When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore?” he said.

When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore? pic.twitter.com/wP7H4AJFwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

Musk also fact-checked Harris directly under her post.

“He clearly said he would not do so in the debate,” the SpaceX and Tesla CEO wrote.

He clearly said he would not do so in the debate — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

Indeed, during the CNN presidential debate Thursday in Atlanta, the former president made it clear he believes abortion should be up to states to decide.







“It is now back with the states,” he said. “The states are voting and in many cases, they — it’s, frankly, a very liberal decision. In many cases, it’s the opposite.

“But they’re voting and it’s bringing it back to the vote of the people, which is what everybody wanted.”

Should Kamala Harris resign? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (532 Votes) No: 2% (11 Votes)

Trump had detailed that stance in April.

“Many people have asked me what my position is on abortion and abortion rights,” the former president said in a video posted on Truth Social.

“It must be remembered that the Democrats are the radical ones on this position because they support abortion up to, and even beyond, the ninth month,” he said. “The concept of having an abortion in the later months, and even execution after birth — and that’s exactly what it is. The baby is born, the baby is executed after birth — is unacceptable. And almost everyone agrees with that.

“My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state.”

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – Apr 08, 2024, 6:57 AM ET ) pic.twitter.com/x6DYQfzZ8w — Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) April 8, 2024

Numerous X users chastised Harris for her flagrant falsehood.

The only thing he promised to abort was you and joe. pic.twitter.com/FXFNPN6K55 — Liberacrat Media™️ (@Liberacrat) July 1, 2024

Trump has said many times he would leave the decision to the states. Stop lying to your constituents, it’s disgusting. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) July 1, 2024

You are a liar. And you’re stupid. — American.357 (@ASimplePatriot) July 1, 2024

At this point, Biden’s incompetent DEI hire is such a joke that the best way she can “help” her flailing boss is to keep a low profile and stay out of sight.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.