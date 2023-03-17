Parler Share
Kamala Harris Gets Hostile Reception from March Madness Crowd as Her Alma Mater Gets Blown Out by 28 Points

 By Richard Moorhead  March 17, 2023 at 6:07am
Vice President Kamala Harris wasn’t warmly received when she appeared at a first-round game of the annual NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Thursday.

Harris was booed by fans in a game in which her alma mater — Howard University — was eliminated in a March Madness blowout.

A display of the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on an arena screen was met with audible boos from the crowd at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, according to The Associated Press.

The unfriendly response was also noted on social media by many who were watching.

The booing is difficult to hear in a video clip shared on social media.

Harris’ Bison lost the game 96-68 to the Kansas Jayhawks — a college basketball powerhouse seeded first in the tournament’s West Region.

Howard, a historically black university in Washington, D.C., was the No. 16 seed.

The vice president delivered a motivational speech to her alma mater’s players — after they lost, according to the AP.

“You played hard. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bisons proud,” Harris said of the team.

“You are smart. You are disciplined. You put everything you had into the game,” she said. “You guys did not stop, and that is so inspiring. So you keep playing with chin up and shoulders back because you showed the world who Bison are.”

Harris’ presence was noticed when her convoy of Secret Service agents and personnel arrived at Wells Fargo Arena.

Howard’s first-round loss came in its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 1992.

Harris graduated from the university in 1986.

