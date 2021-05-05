News
News

Kamala Harris Gets Ice-Cold Reception on Trip to Promote Biden's Massive Spending Plan

Dillon BurroughsMay 5, 2021 at 6:22am
Combined Shape

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Milwaukee on Tuesday to promote President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill — only to be greeted by a handful of protesters against the infrastructure plan instead.

The official visit began with Harris rolling into the city on Air Force Two.

The vice president’s motorcade generated little enthusiasm among local residents.

Trending:
Trump Launches New Website to Replace Deleted Social Accounts, Mobilizes Fans to Retake Twitter

A small group of protesters from Americans for Prosperity were among the few people who welcomed her.

Harris visited the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s clean energy laboratories, highlighting the impact the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, could make in the area.

“It’s not going to be easy,” Harris said, according to WISN-TV. “People out there are going to say that’s too much. People are going to say well roads and bridges — to do the things you all are doing — things that are being created here — infrastructure is basically how are you going to get where you need to go.”

Related:
Biden Administration Keeping Big Trump-Created Council, Plans to Install Kamala Harris Over It

“When did we last invest? We need to do more than just catch up,” she said.

“We must invest with a sense of urgency. We need to invest in our universities, in our children, and in our people. It’s not going to be easy. But we must have investment in innovation,” Harris added.

The visit comes as the vice president has now gone more than 40 days since being tasked by President Joe Biden to address the root causes of the immigration spike since January and the resulting border crisis.

The Wisconsin GOP took to Twitter to remind Harris of the importance of her seeing the problem in person.

The Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement from Chairman Andrew Hitt ahead of the vice president’s visit.

“Kamala Harris should be visiting the southern border, given it has been nearly a month and a half since being tasked with managing the border crisis, and she still has not found time to address a problem that has spiraled out of control,” Hitt said.

“To make matters worse, she is coming to Wisconsin to promote Biden’s wasteful $6 trillion tax and spending plan that will ruin the economic recovery and saddle our children with insurmountable debt.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →






We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




Trump Announces His Endorsement to Replace Liz Cheney in Key Leadership Role
Cuomo Dodges Responsibility, Claims He 'Did Nothing Wrong' on Nursing Home Deaths
Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Trump's Suspension
Kamala Harris Gets Ice-Cold Reception on Trip to Promote Biden's Massive Spending Plan
Olympic Committee Stands Against Kneelers, Says No Way to BLM
See more...

Conversation