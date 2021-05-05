Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Milwaukee on Tuesday to promote President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill — only to be greeted by a handful of protesters against the infrastructure plan instead.

The official visit began with Harris rolling into the city on Air Force Two.

Good to be on the ground in Wisconsin to discuss the American Jobs Plan. pic.twitter.com/qzJDfDGlZo — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 4, 2021

The vice president’s motorcade generated little enthusiasm among local residents.

Motorcade for @VP rolls into Milwaukee as Kamala Harris will push @POTUS’s infrastructure plan. @Cole__Stevenson maintains you can see her waiving but I’m skeptical pic.twitter.com/I6S7OwLbJq — Brendan Cullerton (@BCullerton) May 4, 2021

A small group of protesters from Americans for Prosperity were among the few people who welcomed her.

Some @AFPhq protesters have showed up near @VP’s tour of UWM opposing the @POTUS infrastructure plan that Harris is pushing pic.twitter.com/3UzhZBPjU0 — Brendan Cullerton (@BCullerton) May 4, 2021

Harris visited the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee’s clean energy laboratories, highlighting the impact the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion infrastructure proposal, could make in the area.

At #UWM’s clean energy laboratories, @VP Kamala Harris engages in a discussion on research and development investments in the American Jobs Plan and its impact on communities like #Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/MI6t3BXBUl — UW-Milwaukee (@UWM) May 4, 2021

“It’s not going to be easy,” Harris said, according to WISN-TV. “People out there are going to say that’s too much. People are going to say well roads and bridges — to do the things you all are doing — things that are being created here — infrastructure is basically how are you going to get where you need to go.”

“When did we last invest? We need to do more than just catch up,” she said.

“We must invest with a sense of urgency. We need to invest in our universities, in our children, and in our people. It’s not going to be easy. But we must have investment in innovation,” Harris added.

The visit comes as the vice president has now gone more than 40 days since being tasked by President Joe Biden to address the root causes of the immigration spike since January and the resulting border crisis.

The Wisconsin GOP took to Twitter to remind Harris of the importance of her seeing the problem in person.

It seems that border manager @KamalaHarris got lost today. We made her a map to help her find her way. pic.twitter.com/OP8AkQdhRK — Wisconsin GOP (@wisgop) May 4, 2021

The Republican Party of Wisconsin released a statement from Chairman Andrew Hitt ahead of the vice president’s visit.

“Kamala Harris should be visiting the southern border, given it has been nearly a month and a half since being tasked with managing the border crisis, and she still has not found time to address a problem that has spiraled out of control,” Hitt said.

“To make matters worse, she is coming to Wisconsin to promote Biden’s wasteful $6 trillion tax and spending plan that will ruin the economic recovery and saddle our children with insurmountable debt.”

