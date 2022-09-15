Kamala Harris Gets Rude Awakening as 100 Illegal Immigrants Show Up at Her Residence After She Declared the Border 'Secure'

After Vice President Kamala Harris declared on national television that the U.S. border is secure last Sunday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses carrying 101 illegal immigrants to her residence.

Fox News reported that the migrants were dropped off at the gate outside Harris’ Naval Observatory residence on Thursday morning. The group had been picked up in Eagle Pass, Texas, and included people from “Venezuela, Uruguay, Colombia and Mexico,” the report said.

Fox reporters asked “multiple migrants” if they think the border is open. Unlike our disingenuous border czar, they do.

Following remarks at a White House event on Thursday, a reporter asked Harris for a comment on Abbott’s latest stunt. She reportedly “looked at the reporter and continued walking without answering.” Clearly, she was not amused.

Migrants have been bussed from the southern border to outside Vice President Kamala Harris’s D.C. residence. @JoeKhalilTV is outside as the situation unfolds. MORE: https://t.co/fPVB5hQk8P pic.twitter.com/U8yHCxpDjW — NewsNation (@NewsNation) September 15, 2022

The New York Post reported that a representative from Sanctuary DMV, a local charity, arrived on the scene and told the migrants they would be taken to a church that would receive “assistance.”

In March 2021, in the early days of the border crisis, President Joe Biden appointed Harris to be his border czar. After increasing public pressure, she finally traveled to the border three months later. But rather than visiting areas that had been hardest hit at the time, like the Rio Grande Valley Sector, she visited El Paso, Texas, where the situation was less dire.

According to Fox News, Harris told reporters she chose to go to El Paso because that “was where a number of Trump policies, like the Remain-in-Mexico policy and child separation policies, were implemented.”

At the time, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, said Harris was acknowledging “the humanitarian, national security and public health crisis her administration created — albeit some 800 miles from the epicenter of the crisis,” Fox News reported. (Emphasis added.)

Now, fifteen months later, conditions have spiraled out of control. There have been over two million migrant encounters at the border — so far — this fiscal year. Yet the vice president insists the border is secure.

In the video below, which prompted Gov. Abbott to send the migrants to Harris’ residence, Harris speaks to NBC’s Chuck Todd:

Chuck Todd: “You’re confident this border is secure?” Kamala Harris: “We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation.”pic.twitter.com/hpmpOdLijd — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 12, 2022

Forced to deal with the influx of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants without any federal assistance, border state governors are fed up, and they’re taking matters into their own hands.

On Wednesday afternoon, two planes carrying around 50 migrants landed on Martha’s Vineyard, the tiny island off the southern coast of Massachusetts where former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey own waterfront mansions. The planes had been sent by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Abbott has bused migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago in recent months. Mayors of these cities have vilified the governor for doing so. Yet none of them has confronted the Biden administration over the open border policies that have caused this crisis.

Border state governors should keep up the pressure and continue sending migrants to progressive cities until the Biden administration begins to enforce U.S. immigration laws. The endless flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. needs to stop.

Hopefully, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Biden’s beloved getaway is located, is on Abbott’s list.

