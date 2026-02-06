Kamala Harris Gives Clearest Indication Yet That She's Running in 2028, Restarts 2024 Machine

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is setting her sights on the 2028 election.

The failed 2024 Democratic presidential nominee has relaunched her “Kamala HQ” account on social media platform X, rebranding it as “Headquarters.”

CNN reported she has partnered with the left-wing organization People for the American Way to create “an online organizing project for next generation campaigning.”

CNN quoted a news release from the new group, explaining its goals.

“Conservatives build permanent organizing infrastructure. Progressives have historically built machines that dismantle after Election Day. Headquarters is the end of that cycle.”

The account plans to post on Substack, YouTube, and other social media platforms.

A video of Harris addressing her followers was posted Thursday.

“So, Kamala HQ is turning into ‘Headquarters,’ and it’s where you can go online to get, basically, the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great and courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders …

“I’m really excited about it.”

Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub. pic.twitter.com/7EQyz3DFpd — HQ (@headquarters_67) February 5, 2026

Per CNN, Harris has not hidden from the public since her defeat in 2024.

Her memoir about the election, “107 Days,” has seen her do two tours across the country.

The Headquarters organization will be run by some of her former campaign advisers and individuals from People for the American Way, and Harris’s title will be “chair emerita,” which CNN described as “honorary.”

But if this clip is any indication, she will feature prominently in their engagement.

With more than two years before November 2028, Harris is not being subtle here.

One does not have to be a strategist to see that this is her play to stay relevant and keep her name inside the leftist cybersphere.

Vice President J.D. Vance — a likely Republican candidate — does not have that same hill to climb.

As part of the Trump administration, the public sees and hears from him often.

For Harris in 2028, the hill will be steeper. The circumstances of obtaining that nomination will be completely different from 2024.

There will be no last-minute switch between her and an outgoing president.

She will have to face her fellow Democrats — including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, most likely — if she even hopes to get a chance to run against Vance.

It’s a point that cannot be stressed enough: Despite how prominently Harris is featured in Democrats’ branding, she has never defeated anyone in a primary.

In 2020, she withdrew before the Democratic primary, and in 2024, she was handed the nomination on a silver platter.

How is this a viable candidate?

Add this reality to all the baggage she carries from working in the Biden administration — which she could not answer for in 2024 — and her prospects look bleak.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.