Kamala Harris Gives the Surest Sign Yet She's Running in 2028 with Al Sharpton Event Speech

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is reviving speculation that she will run for president in 2028 with an appearance at the Al Sharpton-led National Action Network convention, an event ABC News called “the biggest gathering of possible Democratic 2028 presidential hopefuls.”

Harris, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Rep. Ro Khanna of California are all speaking at the event and are among the potential 2028 Democratic candidates who will attend the convention, according to ABC News.

Harris has left her 2028 plans vague, neither saying she will run for sure nor that, after her 2024 drubbing by President Donald Trump, she will remain on the sidelines.

Sharpton said Harris could be a contender

“I wouldn’t ignore the fact that she’s absolutely a potent force in the black community,” Sharpton said in an interview with Politico.

“I do not have any idea whether she’s going to try to go again, but I think she’s due all the respect for what she did, and the fact that she got more votes than any presidential candidate in American history, other than Trump. I think she has been ignored, and we’re going to raise that at our convention,” she said.

Democratic strategist Joel Payne said Harris wants speculation about her plans to stay before the public.

“Candidates are very good about pushing people off a scent if they don’t want you to think about a certain thing,” he said, according to The Hill.

“It does seem like they’re comfortable with people speculating about it, and that’s notable for us political watchers,” he said

Payne said Harris “will be the center of gravity.”

“She’ll be very well received,” one strategist said. “There will be a lot of love and affection for her in that crowd, but it’s the first time in a long time where we’ll be able to see how far that love will extend.”

Despite Harris making a pitch for attention, one Democrat said no one owns the nomination.

“I don’t think anyone clears the field in 2028,” Clay Middleton, a Democratic National Committee member from South Carolina, said, according to The New York Times.

No candidates to date “would prevent other people from getting in, and being competitive,” he said.

CNN data analyst Harry Enten has said Democrats are in trouble, because there is no clear front-runner.

“This is just a total clown car. It is a total mess,” Enten said, according to a video posted on X.

“There is no clear front-runner at this particular point on the Democratic side. Who the heck knows who the nominee is going to be in two years?” Enten said.

Enten said it was “very unusual for the Democratic side to not have a clear front-runner at this point.”

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