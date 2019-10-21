Kamala Harris Goes on National TV, Can't Actually Say What Laws Giuliani Broke: 'I, I, I Don't Know'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris of California has made it clear that she believes Rudy Giuliani broke laws in his capacity as President Donald Trump’s attorney and an informal diplomatic go-between.

There is only one catch: She is not sure which ones.

The revelation came Friday night when Harris appeared on “Anderson Cooper 360” on CNN.

Cooper began the conversation by asking Harris for her take on reports that Giuliani tried to get a visa for a former Ukrainian prosecutor at the center of issues concerning Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s use of his influence in Ukraine during the time he was vice president and his son, Hunter, worked for a Ukrainian energy company.

Harris called the report “further evidence of corruption by this administration, and the personal attorney of the president of the United States clearly implicitly being given permission to act as though he is an arm of the government and the State Department.”

“And it’s a violation of an extraordinary number of rules and ethical laws about what — who should do what. And I’m just glad to see that the process is beginning to really do the investigation into Rudy Giuliani. He has clearly broken many laws,” she said.

Anderson then interrupted the former prosecutor’s flow of words about possible corruption to ask what specific laws Giuliani had broken.

“Well I, I, I don’t know,” Harris said. “We’re going to find out.”

After a short pause, Harris offered as crimes “abuse of power and perhaps misstatement and mischaracterization of his role and responsibilities.”

She also threw out the possibility that bribery was involved.

Harris then made it clear that Congress has yet to determine what Giuliani might have done wrong.

“I think there are a number of questions to be asked,” the senator said. “And once the facts are transparent and have been available for Congress at the very beginning to see, I think we’ll know the laws that have been broken.”

Harris is currently in fifth place in the Democratic presidential derby with an average support of 5.4 percent, according to the Real Clear Politics average of polls. She has not hit double digits in a poll since August.

Giuliani has refused to testify before House committees regarding his role in Ukraine, according to Fox News.

Jon Sale, the attorney representing Giuliani in impeachment-related issues, said Giuliani would not participate in an “unconstitutional, baseless and illegitimate ‘impeachment inquiry.'”

“The subpoena is overbroad, unduly burdensome and seeks documents beyond the scope of legitimate inquiry,” Sale wrote. “Moreover, documents sought in the subpoena are protected by attorney-client, attorney work-product, and executive privileges.”

