Kamala Harris Goes Viral with Brutal Attempt at Explaining AI: 'Intellect of a 3-Year-Old'

Another video of Vice President Kamala Harris looking like she’s auditioning for “Saturday Night Live” is going viral on the internet, leading some commenters to compare her intellect to that of a 3-year-old. The video was filmed during a recent roundtable event featuring Harris discussing artificial intelligence and the danger of A.I. being discriminatory while hiring people for jobs.

“I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is A.I. is kind of a fancy thing,” Harris said. “First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.”

“And so, the machine is taught,” she rambled on, “and part of the issue here is what information is going into the machine that will then determine — and we can predict then, if we think about what information is going in, what then will be produced in terms of decisions and opinions that may be made through that process.”

The official Twitter account of the Republican National Committee shared a 41-second clip of Harris’ comments, which quickly went viral with over a million views.

RNC Rapid Response director Jake Schneider responded, “it’s gotta be a bit at this point… right?”

One Twitter user wrote: “It’s nearly impossible to tell the difference between Kamala Harris speaking about AI and Bart Simpson’s book report on Treasure Island.”

Another tweet read, “Kamala Harris needs someone to explain AI to her like she was five years old before she tries to explain AI to us like we were five years old…”

Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese quipped, “There needs to be a whole website of Kamala Harris explaining things. Wikamalapedia.”

Fox News host Jimmy Failla explained Harris’s constant word jumbles as her way of treating the world as she wants to be treated. “She’s treating the world like 3-year-olds because she has the intellect of a 3-year-old,” Failla said.

In December, Fox News published an article titled “The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022.”

The article recapped six of the many cringe-worthy moments the vice president gave the American people in 2022.

Like the time she explained what community banks were: “We invested an additional $12 billion into community banks, because we know community banks are in the community, and understand the needs and desires of that community as well as the talent and capacity of community.”

Or the time she announced pandemic relief for Jamaica with this confusing string of words: “So to that end, we are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy.”

Then there was the time “TODAY” host Savannah Guthrie asked Harris if “the administration would consider in terms of future sanctions, cutting off the oil and gas part of the economy for Russia.”

The answer was another Harris standard word salad ending with: “Understanding that right now on the issue of energy, our allies have stood firm and unified in a way that many of the pundits didn’t predict would happen, to ensure that we are unified in our approach to this issue.”

And who can forget her hilarious answer to NBC’s Craig Melvin about whether it was time to change the administration’s coronavirus mitigation strategy?

Her answer: “It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day.”

Last week, Harris added a little more to her explanation on “time,” presumably in case the American people still fully grasped her meaning yet.

“Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment and our time. Right? And present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment and we should always find times to express how we feel about the moment. That is a reflection of joy. Because, you know…it comes in the morning,” Harris said.

A big part of popular culture in 2023 America is the use of Twitter. Or, as Harris would put it, “the thing we use to express the things we feel when we feel them.”

And a lot of people are using Twitter to express how they feel as Americans when our second in command starts to speak.

Unfortunately for Harris, most of those “expressions” about her are very far from “reflections of joy.”

