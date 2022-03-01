Kamala Harris Goes Viral for Speaking with Different Accents and Cringeworthy 'Off-Script' Moment

Vice President Kamala Harris, apparently seeing the poll numbers and realizing she was even less liked than the boss she hopes to replace in another two-and-a-half-years, decided it was time to go a-pandering at the White House.

In a speech Monday, Harris had what she called an “off-script” moment that sounded painfully scripted — and with an accent we almost never hear her speaking in, to boot.

Perhaps it was because this was at an event that marked the end of Black History Month. Perhaps, too, she and other Democrats have noted that black voters seem to be slowly but surely coming over to the GOP. (Here at The Western Journal, we’ve been noting this trend even when the establishment media doesn’t. We’ll continue bringing America the kind of truths you won’t hear on CNN. You can help us by subscribing.)

Perhaps, too, the White House was realizing that President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court hadn’t distracted many Americans from the administration’s failures on Ukraine. And as for the White House’s push for voting reform legislation, forget it; that’s about as dead in the water as it can get.

Perhaps all of those were on Harris’ mind as she stepped to the mic on Monday. It’s just a wild guess, but in the space of just a minute-and-a-half, she managed to hit all of those and then punctuate them with a cringe tryout of an accent she rarely uses.

The vice president’s speech began as these things so oft do, with a Biden accidentally calling her the “president of the United States.” (This time, it was the first lady, Jill Biden. Mixing things up a little, I guess. “I just said that to make you laugh,” she told the audience.)

Just a few minutes in, Harris began the spiel in question by decrying what she called the “assault on the freedom to vote — the freedom from which all others flow.”

“It will take an all-hands-on-deck approach to safeguard and strengthen the freedom to vote. And the president and I are committed to securing that freedom, as is everyone here,” she said.

This, of course, is defined as passing the Democrats’ voting overhaul, which is sunk in the Senate so long as the Democrats can’t find a way to either blackmail Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — who voted against invoking the so-called “nuclear option” to do away with the filibuster on legislation pertaining to “voting rights” — or figuring out a way to replace them with convincing androids. The first would have been tried already if it could be done, the second probably requires a bit more work from DARPA.







Anyway, we continue: “And that is why I felt such pride and such hope — understanding how votes lead to action through elections — it is why I felt such pride and such hope this past Friday when President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson … to sit on the United States Supreme Court.”

“Because, as we all know, elections matter. And when folks vote, they order what they want,” she added. “And in this case, they got what they asked for!“

“I went off-script a little bit,” she said, laughing.

Yes, that qualifies as “off-script” for her.

Kamala goes off script pic.twitter.com/rltZToAZBy — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 28, 2022

That wild and crazy Kamala! Nobody tells her what to do. No, seriously, no one does; her only real boss is the guy in the Oval Office, except most days she can probably persuade him to play with the model Amtrak set in the East Wing basement instead of giving her any instructions.

However, there are people who tell her what to say, and they’re called speechwriters. That “off-script” moment was so painful that only a speechwriter could love it, which leads me to believe one was involved.

Beyond whether it was scripted, there was a question plenty on social media were asking:

Why did she speak with three different accents? — T Kelly (@BostonTK) February 28, 2022

The “they got what they asked for” part was delivered in such a pander-tastic way that you couldn’t help but cringe.

It wasn’t the first time Harris’ bizarre diction has left people wondering if she was pandering to her audience at the time. Remember her visit to the Institut Pasteur in Paris in November?

Kamala using a fake French accent to talk to French people. Racist pic.twitter.com/H5UgDWoTK9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2021

You almost get the feeling she was two seconds away from calling it “Le Plan” and announcing she’d driven to the Institute Pasteur in a Renault Le Car.

Or it could just be that she’s so cringe-inducingly awkward that, in both situations, her fakeness came off as if she were trying on an accent.

Either way, it’s one of those moments where our veep seems to be channeling a character from “Veep.”

And then there was Harris talking about how Americans had ordered what they wanted and gotten what they’d asked for. Former Daily Wire writer Beth Baumann noted that’s probably not what anyone in the Biden administration should be touting at the moment.

If you voted for Harris/Biden, congrats, you got what you asked for.

➡️ Inflation at a 40-year high

➡️ Botched Afghanistan withdrawal

➡️ Risking crime

➡️ Unscientific response to COVID

➡️ Mandates and hypocrisy https://t.co/xXscR2zvio — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 28, 2022

If this is what America had asked for, the polls certainly don’t seem to show it. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Biden is currently at 40.8 percent approval and 54.6 percent disapproval, nearly 14 points underwater. Harris’ numbers are worse, at 37.7 percent approval and 51.9 percent disapproval, a 14.2 percent underwater mark.

Of course, if America orders something different this November and the Republicans take control of one or both houses of Congress, we’re going to hear about how disenfranchisement was the root cause and we need that voting overhaul bill again.

I guess people only get what they’re asking for when the Democrats are winning, no matter what the polls say.

