Kamala Harris Got a Big Christmas 'Gift' from the State of Texas Delivered Right to Her Neighborhood

 By Warner Todd Huston  December 26, 2022 at 1:35pm
Despite that President Joe Biden claims to have put Vice President Kamala Harris “in charge” of the border crisis, things have only gotten worse, and Texas reminded Harris of her charge on Christmas Eve with another gift befitting her “assignment.”

Another fleet of three buses filled with illegal border crashers was sent from Texas to the vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. to protest Biden’s failed border policies. The buses arrived on Christmas Eve as temperatures plunged to some of the coldest days of the season.

The illegal entrants were quickly shuffled away from the vice president’s residence by an activist group calling itself the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, according to WJLA-TV.

Other groups were also on hand. Tatiana Laborde, who managing director of the relief agency SAMU First Response, told POLITICO that they had expected the buses to arrive on Sunday, but were alerted that they were arriving early.

Many of the illegals onboard were not dressed for the extreme cold gripping the northeastern U.S. this Christmas season. They were met with activists who handed out blankets before loading them on other buses that would take them to shelters.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not respond to questions about the Christmas Eve bus caravan in response to the border crisis. But last week Abbott said that his administration has shipped at least 15,000 illegals to Washington, New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia since April.

Biden’s regime has criticized the busing of illegals by Arizona, Texas, and Florida’s governors with the hypocritical complaint that it was a bad policy because these governors have made a decision to “move migrants without adequately coordinating with the federal government and local border communities,” NPR recently noted.

Should border governors continue to bus migrants north?

But the truth is, since he took office, Biden’s administration has been moving illegals in midnight plane rides and bus caravans that have dumped illegals in cities across America, all without once “adequately coordinating” with local officials. In most cases, Biden’s dumping of illegals was done under cover of night without alerting state officials at all.

This is not the first time that border state governors have sent busloads of illegals to Harris’ Naval Observatory home.

Abbott’s administration sent a bus of illegals from Venezuela to D.C. in Sept. after Harris claimed that the southern border was “secure.”

In response to questions about the border policy of the Biden-Harris administration, Harris told NBC’s Chuck Todd on the Sept. 9 “Meet the Press” that, “We have a secure border, in that that is a priority for any nation including ours and our administration.”

“We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” Abbott wrote in a Twitter post at the time.

The Texan’s shipment of illegals came on the heels of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to send two planes filled with illegals to Martha’s Vineyard, the playground of the rich and famous.

The flights from Florida had conservatives cheering for finally giving northern states a tiny taste of what their policies are forcing on border states every day.

Meanwhile, Harris has not once visited the southern border to see firsthand the damage her and Biden’s policies are wrecking on border states. Indeed, she has even refused to attend important meetings to discuss border security.

As the border states continue to suffer onslaughts of tens of thousands of illegals every month while northern states stay generally safe from the destructive influx, Kamala Harris continues to ignore her assigned duties as Biden’s “border czar.” So, these moves by Abbott, DeSantis, and Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey continue to highlight the Biden regime’s hypocrisy.

Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
