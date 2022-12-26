Despite that President Joe Biden claims to have put Vice President Kamala Harris “in charge” of the border crisis, things have only gotten worse, and Texas reminded Harris of her charge on Christmas Eve with another gift befitting her “assignment.”

Another fleet of three buses filled with illegal border crashers was sent from Texas to the vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington D.C. to protest Biden’s failed border policies. The buses arrived on Christmas Eve as temperatures plunged to some of the coldest days of the season.

The illegal entrants were quickly shuffled away from the vice president’s residence by an activist group calling itself the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, according to WJLA-TV.

The third and final bus of migrants of the night of migrants buses up to D.C. from Texas arriving, with Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network taking them to a church: pic.twitter.com/Y65B8RnilZ — Christian Flores (@CFloresNews) December 25, 2022

Other groups were also on hand. Tatiana Laborde, who managing director of the relief agency SAMU First Response, told POLITICO that they had expected the buses to arrive on Sunday, but were alerted that they were arriving early.

Many of the illegals onboard were not dressed for the extreme cold gripping the northeastern U.S. this Christmas season. They were met with activists who handed out blankets before loading them on other buses that would take them to shelters.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not respond to questions about the Christmas Eve bus caravan in response to the border crisis. But last week Abbott said that his administration has shipped at least 15,000 illegals to Washington, New York, Chicago, and Philadelphia since April.

Biden’s regime has criticized the busing of illegals by Arizona, Texas, and Florida’s governors with the hypocritical complaint that it was a bad policy because these governors have made a decision to “move migrants without adequately coordinating with the federal government and local border communities,” NPR recently noted.

But the truth is, since he took office, Biden’s administration has been moving illegals in midnight plane rides and bus caravans that have dumped illegals in cities across America, all without once “adequately coordinating” with local officials. In most cases, Biden’s dumping of illegals was done under cover of night without alerting state officials at all.

This is not the first time that border state governors have sent busloads of illegals to Harris’ Naval Observatory home.

Abbott’s administration sent a bus of illegals from Venezuela to D.C. in Sept. after Harris claimed that the southern border was “secure.”

In response to questions about the border policy of the Biden-Harris administration, Harris told NBC’s Chuck Todd on the Sept. 9 “Meet the Press” that, “We have a secure border, in that that is a priority for any nation including ours and our administration.”

Chuck Todd: “You’re confident this border is secure?” Kamala Harris: “We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation.”pic.twitter.com/hpmpOdLijd — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 12, 2022

“We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border,” Abbott wrote in a Twitter post at the time.

This morning, two Texas buses of migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory in DC. VP Harris claims our border is “secure” & denies the crisis. We’re sending migrants to her backyard to call on the Biden Administration to do its job & secure the border. https://t.co/H5n0ChTbIX — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 15, 2022

The Texan’s shipment of illegals came on the heels of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to send two planes filled with illegals to Martha’s Vineyard, the playground of the rich and famous.

The flights from Florida had conservatives cheering for finally giving northern states a tiny taste of what their policies are forcing on border states every day.

Democrat open border policies have resulted in Texas border towns dealing with surges of 10,000+ illegal migrants every single day. 50 of them get sent to their favorite vacation spot and they all of a sudden they want to finish building the wall. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Harris has not once visited the southern border to see firsthand the damage her and Biden’s policies are wrecking on border states. Indeed, she has even refused to attend important meetings to discuss border security.

As the border states continue to suffer onslaughts of tens of thousands of illegals every month while northern states stay generally safe from the destructive influx, Kamala Harris continues to ignore her assigned duties as Biden’s “border czar.” So, these moves by Abbott, DeSantis, and Arizona’s Gov. Doug Ducey continue to highlight the Biden regime’s hypocrisy.

