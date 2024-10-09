Kamala Harris Got a Second Chance at Answering the Joe Biden Question, and It Didn't Go Much Better

Vice President Kamala Harris is increasing her media exposure with just a month to go before the general election.

As one would expect, that means there are going to be a lot more viral clips of Harris stumbling through softball questions from leftwing media outlets.

Tuesday provided two of those moments as Harris went on ‘The View” while later appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” where she asked twice about differentiating herself from President Joe Biden. Both answers were pretty awful.

When “The View” host Sonny Hostin asked Harris what she would have done differently over the past four years under Biden, she jaw-droppingly responded with, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”

When host Stephen Colbert asked her later that day, “Under a Harris administration, what would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?”

She responded, “I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” before also reminding Colbert and the audience, “I’m not Donald Trump.”

Predictably, Colbert’s audience of seals started clapping and cheering gleefully while Harris proceeded to stutter and search for an actual answer of any substance only to spout her usual talking points.

“I love the American people,” she told him. “We have aspirations, we have dreams.”

Are Kamala Harris' chances of winning diminishing as people her more from her? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (109 Votes) No: 6% (7 Votes)

Since this is a Harris interview about policies, she also managed to get in one of her “opportunity economy” lines as well.

When she did manage to get to specifics with Colbert, she repeated a very confusing line she gave “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper on Sunday’s episode of the podcast about tax deductions for small businesses … or was it?

“My plan includes extending a tax deduction for startup small businesses to fifty thousand dollars instead of what currently it is at five thousand dollars because nobody in 2024 can start up a small business with five thousand dollars,” Harris said.

That position raises an eyebrow in that Harris seems to make it sound like she wants tax cuts for small business, but then states the plan is to give people money to start small businesses.

That’s all totally mind-boggling, but, of course, the audience applauds her.

The past two days of interviews for Harris can be summed up as follows chronologically: businesses will get tax cuts, or handouts maybe, Harris wouldn’t do anything differently than Biden, but Harris “obviously” isn’t Biden or Trump.

Sure.

Again, that’s just in the last two days — and in extremely friendly environments no less.

Does the Harris campaign really plan to do more of these interviews in the next month?

If she went back to avoiding the media, she would be rightfully blasted, but anything is better than these embarrassing gaffes if she hopes to win.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.