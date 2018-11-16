SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Kamala Harris Hammered for ‘Disgusting’ Remarks Comparing ICE to KKK

By Jack Davis
at 10:27am
Print

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, a 2020 presidential hopeful, on Thursday attempted to draw comparisons between the public “perception” of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Ku Klux Klan.

In response, Harris was accused of trying to ignite her campaign by trashing ICE for political gain.

During a confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Harris pounced upon a 2015 tweet from Ronald Vitiello — the lifelong Border Patrol agent nominated by President Donald Trump to head ICE.

Vitiello’s tweet, for which he apologized, likened Democratic tactics to the KKK.

“What is the history that would then make those words wrong?” Harris asked.

TRENDING: Broward Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Says She’s Served Her ‘Purpose,’ Now It’s ‘Time To Move on’

“The Klan was what we could call today a domestic terrorist group,” Vitiello said.

Harris asked why the group would be labeled that way.

“Because they tried to use fear and force to change the political environment,” Vitiello said.

Are you disturbed by Kamala Harris's comments?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“And what was the motivation for the use of fear and force?” Harris said.

“It was based on race and ethnicity, ” Vitiello said.

Harris then closed in.

“And are you aware of the perception of many about how the power and discretion at ICE is being used to enforce the law and do you see any parallels?”

“I do not see any parallels between sworn officers and agents,” Vitiello said, before being cut off by Harris.

RELATED: San Francisco’s $310k Non-Citizen Voter Registration ‘A Bust,’ Paper Reports

“I’m talking about perception,” Harris said.

“I do not see a parallel between what is constitutionally mandated as it relates to enforcing the law,” Vitiello responded. “I see no perception that puts ICE in the same category as the KKK.”

Harris continued to push.

“Are you aware that there is a perception that ICE is administering its power in a way that is causing fear and intimidation, particularly among immigrants and specifically among immigrants coming from Mexico and Central America?” she asked again.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted that Harris “is trying to launch her 2020 campaign off of comparing ICE officers to the KKK, and it’s absolutely disgusting”

GOP spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany also called out Harris for her insinuations.

“What utter, complete & horrifying disrespect for our law enforcement officers,” she tweeted. “I get she’s auditioning for 2020, but come on…”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch partyJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Abrams Refuses To Concede, May Invoke Never-Before-Used Law

Nick Givas

Mike HuckabeeABC News screen shot

Corruption: Mike Huckabee Unloads on Florida’s Close Recount Numbers – ‘Not Accidental’

Steven Beyer

A volcanic crater at Campi Flegrei in Italy.Peter Schwarz / Shutterstock

Dangerous Supervolcano Appears To Be Gearing Up for Eruption

Randy DeSoto

Florida governor and Republican senatorial candidate Rick Scott addresses the crowd as he attends a Get out the Vote Rally at AmeriKooler on Nov. 5, 2018, in Hialeah, Florida.Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Republican Rick Scott Gains Votes in Florida Recount, Calls on Democrat Nelson To Concede

Randy DeSoto

Illegal immigrants climb fence in MexicoGuillermo Arias / Getty Images

Caravan Hits US-Mexico Border, Members Immediately Start Climbing Fence

Randy DeSoto

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media in front of the West Wing of the White House.Mark Wilson / Getty Images

White House Responds to Court Order To Reinstate Acosta’s Press Pass

Evie Fordham

Senator Bill NelsonJoe Raedle / Getty Images

Judge Rejects Nelson’s Recount Deadline Extension, Florida County Misses Deadline

Chris Agee

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, left, and Democratic rival Beto O'Rourke.Justin Sullivan / Getty Images; Laura Buckman / AFP / Getty Images

Ted Cruz and Beto O’Rourke Turn Chance Airport Encounter into Moment of ‘Inspiration’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.