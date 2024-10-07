Kamala Harris Hit with Major Backlash Over Her Appearance on Debaucherous Sex Podcast

It says a lot — none of it good — that a presidential candidate for a major U.S. party thinks it’s a good idea to show up on a sex and pop culture podcast to defend the rampant murder of unborn children.

It also says a lot — some of it good — that that appearance is getting excoriated across the political aisle.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, sparked some controversy after appearing on Sunday’s episode of the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” which is hosted by podcast star Alex Cooper.

The self-proclaimed “most-listened to podcast by women” hosted Harris and covered a range of woman-centric topics in the 44-minute long episode — but strayed from its usual “raunchy” content, according to the liberal outlet Daily Beast.

No, as is often the case with these Democrat-friendly platforms, things were kept short, sterile, and highly processed.

Take, for instance, the fact that a woman-focused podcast didn’t broach the topic of Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, reportedly being abusive towards women.

That alone drew the ire of some “Daddy” regulars, who lambasted the show for straying from its usual format for what effectively amounted to a soulless pitch for the Democrats.

According to the Beast, some fans went so far as to say they were never listening to the show again — which, in fairness, is a common response to Harris’ trademark cackle.

While there’s little sympathy to be had for people who want to hear more about sexual proclivities, even people with taste had plenty to nitpick with this podcast.

Conservatives and Republicans naturally had issues with Harris’ appearance, but most of them were built on genuine, actual criticisms of Harris’ diabolically pro-abortion sensibilities.

Unsurprisingly, a major component of Harris’ “Call Her Daddy” appearance involved the vice president platforming and pushing for the unchecked murder of unborn children — you know, instead of advocating for something as straightforward as aid for the swathes of Americans suffering in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

One viral segment, where Harris and Cooper laughed about how there are no government laws that affect men’s bodies the way they do women’s bodies, was torn to shred by pro-lifers and conservatives.

Author Allie Beth Stuckey noted how men actually have fewer bodily rights than women do:

Virtually every law tells us what we can and can’t do with our own bodies, but men have fewer rights in this regard than women do. Unlike women, men can’t murder their child without going to prison. https://t.co/0RRyCrcwtR — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) October 6, 2024

“Virtually every law tells us what we can and can’t do with our own bodies, but men have fewer rights in this regard than women do,” Stuckey posted to social media platform X on Sunday.

She astutely added: “Unlike women, men can’t murder their child without going to prison.”

Conservative sports pundit Clay Travis, meanwhile, noted that there’s actually one big government law that absolutely governs the bodies of men — and only men.

“Kamala Harris and the Call Her Daddy chick attempt to come up with any governmental law that controls a man’s body,” Travis posted to X. “Both say there isn’t one. Then laugh.

“The correct answer is, yes, the draft. Which has cost over a million male lives in US history.”

It seriously would’ve taken 30 seconds of forethought from either woman’s team to deduce that selective service — a mandatory sign-up for all U.S. men — was, in fact, a more-than-comparable counter to the podcast’s rhetoric.

But, no. The misandrist echo chambers that Cooper and Harris clearly occupy can’t allow for such radical thoughts to supersede their ultimate right to murder unborn babies.

Look, it’s an absolute farce that this — appearances on sex podcasts and shows like that of Howard Stern‘s — is what constitutes Harris’ late-campaign media blitz towards the general election.

And yet, that’s how low Harris, incumbent President Joe Biden, and their respective puppet masters have been trying to set the proverbial bar for the Democrats.

Thankfully, people are slowly realizing what a joke that bar is — with a potentially hilarious punchline coming Nov. 5.

